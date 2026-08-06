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Home > Hollywood > Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn

Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/netflix-co-ceo-ted-sarandos-participates-in-fireside-chat-with-union-minister-gajendra-singh-shekhawat-in-delhi20260805213928"> <p class="title">Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos participates in fireside chat with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi</p> <a>

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos participates in fireside chat with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi

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Last updated: August 6, 2026 11:10:14 IST

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Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn

Los Angeles [US], August 6 (ANI): Australian model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr has opened up about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, saying the actor is now “like a brother” to her as the former couple continues to prioritise their son, Flynn, according to People.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast, Kerr reflected on how she and Bloom have maintained an amicable relationship since their divorce in 2013.

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Asked by host Kristin Cavallari how the pair had managed to become “great co-parents,” Kerr said their approach had remained consistent from the very beginning.

“It’s obviously not easy when you’re separating,” Kerr said. “And there’s always a level of hurt even if you both know it’s for the right reasons. So there’s always a level of hurt both ways, I would say in any separation.”

Kerr and Bloom, who began dating in 2007 and were married for three years before divorcing in 2013, share 15-year-old son Flynn. Kerr later married Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the couple share three sons — Hart, Myles and Pierre. Bloom is also father to daughter Daisy Dove with former fiancee Katy Perry, according to People.

Reflecting on what has guided their parenting decisions over the years, Kerr said, “The most important thing that I learnt is just to put the needs of the child first,” adding that she would always ask herself, “Is this in the best interest of Flynn?”

“And that was really our guidepost for any decision,” she said.

Kerr added that years of mutual respect and friendship have strengthened their bond.

“Through that, we’ve known each other for a long time, we’ve developed such a good friendship that he’s just part of the family. He’s like a brother, you know? So we have that,” she said.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast with Paul C. Brunson, Kerr also spoke about the role forgiveness played in helping the former couple build a peaceful co-parenting relationship.

“From day one, Orlando and I had done a lot of spiritual work, and forgiveness was a big part of that, forgiving each other, forgiving ourselves, creating peace within the situation,” Kerr said. “And we both knew that the relationship was not bringing out the best in each other.”

Recalling the conversation they had when deciding to separate, Kerr said, “Let’s always put the needs of Flynn first. Let’s not make it about us. Let’s make it about what’s in the best interest of Flynn.”

She added, “Let’s make sure that we completely forgive each other, make peace with each other, because otherwise it really weighs on you.”

Kerr also acknowledged that sharing a child means former partners remain connected for life.

“When you have a child with someone else, they’re always going to be that person’s parent for the rest of their life, and there are going to be situations when you’re going to need to talk if you like it or not,” she said. “So why not make it harmonious? Why not make it more peaceful?,” according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 11:10 AM IST
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Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn

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Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn
Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn
Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn
Miranda Kerr says ex-husband Orlando Bloom is "like a brother", opens up about co-parenting son Flynn

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