'Avengers: Endgame' to re-release on Sep 25 with 'encore' edition

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Marvel fans are getting another chance to experience one of the biggest films in the franchise on the big screen.

Marvel Studios is all set to bring back ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to theatres in India with a new release titled Avengers: Endgame: Encore.

The film will return to cinemas on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release later this year. Along with the announcement, Marvel has released a new trailer asking fans to “Reassemble the team & relive the experience.”

The 1.36-minute trailer gives fans a look at the film with updated colour grading and some changes to the dialogue. It also includes real footage of audiences reacting to some of the film’s biggest moments in theatres when it was first released.

‘Avengers: Endgame: Encore’ will be shown in formats including IMAX and Infinity Vision, with advance bookings already open. The re-release will also include an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans an early look at the next Avengers film.

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Released in 2019, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ followed the events of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The remaining Avengers were left dealing with the loss before coming together for one final attempt to bring everyone back.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Kevin Feige, went on to become one of the biggest cinematic events of its time. It also brought the Infinity Saga to a major conclusion.

Now, with Avengers: Doomsday set to continue the Marvel story, Endgame will return to theatres for fans who want to relive the film on the big screen.

‘Avengers: Endgame: Encore’ will release across India on September 25, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

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