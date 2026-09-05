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Home > Hollywood > Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival

Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/we-lovingly-introduce-our-little-miracle-karishma-tanna-varun-bangera-reveal-baby-boy8217s-name-ved-on-janmashtami20260904232443"> <p class="title">"We lovingly introduce our little miracle": Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera reveal baby boy’s name Ved on Janmashtami</p> <a>

"We lovingly introduce our little miracle": Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera reveal baby boy’s name Ved on Janmashtami

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Last updated: September 5, 2026 17:12:11 IST

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Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Barbara Palvin has shared a series of dreamy maternity portraits as she and husband Dylan Sprouse prepare to welcome their first child, a baby girl the couple affectionately calls “principessa.”

The Hungarian model, who is currently 36 weeks pregnant, showcased her baby bump in a striking archival fashion look in the photographs.

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Palvin posed in a sheer blush-pink top featuring crinkled fabric, delicate ruffle trims and a dramatic flowing cape.

The archival design dates back to 1999 and was originally debuted on the runway by supermodel Gisele Bundchen, adding a nostalgic fashion element to Palvin’s maternity shoot.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin)

Alongside the photographs, Palvin invited her followers to take part in the search for a name.

She captioned the Instagram post, “taking name suggestions,” prompting fans to share their ideas.

Sprouse also features in several of the intimate portraits, with the couple documenting their final days before the arrival of their daughter.

Palvin and Sprouse first announced that they were expecting a child in May 2026 at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 5, 2026 5:12 PM IST
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Tags: baby bumpBarbara Palvindylan-sprousehungarian-modelmaternity-portraitsprincipessa

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Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival

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Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival

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Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival
Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival
Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival
Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival

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