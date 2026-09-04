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Home > Hollywood > 'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 

'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/krishna-janmashtami-nimrat-kaur-seeks-divine-blessings-during-a-sacred-visit-to-vrindavan20260904115453"> <p class="title">Krishna Janmashtami: Nimrat Kaur seeks divine blessings during a sacred visit to Vrindavan</p> <a>

Krishna Janmashtami: Nimrat Kaur seeks divine blessings during a sacred visit to Vrindavan

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Last updated: September 4, 2026 12:14:12 IST

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'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Fox is bringing a new live-action comedy series to its lineup with ‘Mammoth’, which comes from Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd. Danny Zuker will serve as an executive producer and writer.

The project is based on Mike Bubbins’ British sitcom of the same name, as per Variety. 

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According to the description, “‘Mammoth’ follows Coach Tony Mammoth, a larger-than-life high school gym teacher whose life is put on ice in 1983, when he’s buried in a freak ski avalanche. Forty years later, he thaws out to a world that has completely changed … but he’s convinced it really didn’t need to. Still clinging to life in the ‘80s – complete with his Burt Reynolds moustache and treasured Trans-AM –- Mammoth returns to the job he loves, only to discover that today’s rules, relationships, and realities bear little resemblance to the world he once knew.”

The series is set to premiere on Fox during the 2027–28 season, marking the network’s first greenlight for a live-action comedy in more than two years.

“Mammoth” is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios, with Lloyd and Zuker serving as writers, showrunners and executive producers. Mark Linsey and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios Los Angeles, as well as Bubbins, are also EPs.

Excited about the show, Lyod said, “Tony Mammoth genuinely believes he mastered manhood the first time around, making his new reality the ultimate wakeup call and greatest challenge in an otherwise flawless life. He’s charming, wildly self-assured, hopelessly out of step and, despite his many blind spots, impossible not to root for.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 4, 2026 12:14 PM IST
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Tags: cinemacomedymammothModern Familyprojects

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'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 

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'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 

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'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 
'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 
'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 
'Modern Family' makers to come up with new comedy series 'Mammoth' 

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