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Home > Hollywood > ‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season

‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/australian-premier-chris-minns-meets-sunny-deol-calls-him-true-legend-of-bollywood-cinema20260904212727"> <p class="title">New South Wales Premier Chris Minns meets Sunny Deol, calls him "true legend of Bollywood cinema"</p> <a>

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns meets Sunny Deol, calls him "true legend of Bollywood cinema"

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Last updated: September 5, 2026 09:03:11 IST

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‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season

Los Angeles [US], September 5 (ANI): Nicolas Cage-starrer ‘Spider-Noir’ series will not be developed further. The Prime Video/MGM+ series has been cancelled after the first season. 

According to Deadline, Spider-Noir was the second series ordered and the first to make it to the screen under a multi-title deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television based on IP from Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters. (The first, Spider-Man spinoff Silk, was ultimately scrapped.)

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Amazon was expected to wait and see how Spider-Noir does before making a decision on other shows. While the Nicolas Cage vehicle will not be continuing, the Amazon-Sony TV collaboration it was part of will.

The two sides are carrying on with development of multiple projects, with one of them said to be nearing a series order. Its concept is being kept under wraps. All shows under the deal have a linear debut on Amazon’s MGM+ platform followed by a streaming release on sibling Prime Video, as per Deadline. 

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the live-action Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

Led by Cage, the cast also included Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 5, 2026 9:03 AM IST
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‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season

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‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season
‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season
‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season
‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season

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