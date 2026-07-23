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Home > Hollywood > Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'

Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/matt-damon-reveals-one-of-his-stunt-doubles-in-the-odyssey-was-a-female20260722234639"> <p class="title">Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female </p> <a>

Matt Damon reveals one of his stunt doubles in 'The Odyssey' was a female

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 00:34:11 IST

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Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'

Washington DC [US], July 22 (ANI): Actor Benicio Del Toro is set for a lead role opposite Ben Stiller in the upcoming Apple TV comedy series ‘Protective Custody,’ reported Variety.

The show was originally announced in May with Stiller set to star and executive produce. It marks the first lead series comedy role of Del Toro’s career as well as a reunion for him and Stiller.

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According to the outlet, the two previously collaborated on the Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” which Stiller directed and in which Del Toro starred. Both received Emmy nominations for their work on the show.

The logline for ‘Protective Custody’ states that the show “will follow a disgraced financier (Stiller) accused of massive fraud who is thrown into protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation, and confront the consequences of his actions while awaiting trial.”

Exact details on Del Toro’s character are being kept under wraps.

According to Variety, Del Toro is one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. He is a three-time Oscar nominee, winning the award for best supporting actor for ‘Traffic’ in 2001, for which he also won a Golden Globe.

He has also been nominated for his roles in ’21 Grams’ and ‘One Battle After Another,’ the latter of which also netted him a Golden Globe nom. His other notable film roles include ‘Sicario’ and ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’ Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ and ‘The Phoenician Scheme,’ and ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.’

According to the outlet, Mike Judge is co-writing “Protective Custody” along with Steve Hely and Dave King. All three are executive producers and co-showrunners, with Judge also attached to direct. Stiller will executive produce in addition to starring via Red Hour.

John Lesher of Red Hour also executive produces, as does Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, and Rodney Ferrell of Propagate Content. Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. Nanette Burstein will executive produce as well. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 12:34 AM IST
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Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'

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Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'
Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'
Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'
Benicio Del Toro to play lead role opposite Ben Stiller in comedy series 'Protective Custody'

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