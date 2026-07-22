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Home > Hollywood > "Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'

"Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jessica-chastain-horror-film-other-mommy-trailer-out-to-hit-theatres-on-october-920260722201330"> <p class="title">Jessica Chastain horror film 'Other Mommy' trailer out, to hit theatres on October 9</p> <a>

Jessica Chastain horror film 'Other Mommy' trailer out, to hit theatres on October 9

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Last updated: July 22, 2026 22:26:11 IST

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"Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'

Los Angeles [US], July 22 (ANI): Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has reflected on the intense public scrutiny surrounding ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and her relationship with co-star Harry Styles, saying the controversy ultimately affected both her and the 2022 psychological thriller, according to People.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Wilde said the extensive media attention surrounding the film’s production and her personal life took a toll.

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“I think it did hurt; it hurt the film,” Wilde said, adding, “It hurt me, for sure,” according to People.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ generated widespread headlines ahead of and after its release, including speculation surrounding casting changes, reported salary differences between cast members and Wilde’s relationship with Styles, according to People.

Looking back, Wilde said she now has enough perspective to view that period differently.

“It is interesting to witness a tornado from the inside,” she said.

The actress acknowledged that, in the absence of complete information, people naturally formed their own conclusions.

“What happens is when we aren’t given information, we have a human instinct to assume,” Wilde said.

“I get why people are distrustful. That is a healthy instinct, to say, ‘I don’t believe it, you’re not giving me information, I think I know the truth, and I’m going to figure it out on my own,'” she added.

Wilde also said many people were reacting to headlines that lacked context.

“Now I look back, and I think people were being given headlines without context, and it’s a natural instinct to try to fill those in,” she said.

The filmmaker also revisited the public reaction to her relationship with Styles during a recent appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, where she spoke about the scrutiny surrounding their romance.

“People were f—ing pissed,” Wilde said, adding that the backlash was partly driven by the strong parasocial relationship many fans have with the singer.

“I think that is an enormous responsibility that all those stars have to carry that’s….impossible,” she said, according to People.

Addressing criticism over the couple’s age difference, Wilde admitted she still does not fully understand why it generated such a strong reaction.

“It really did upset people, though. It was crazy. I don’t know how much I understand it yet,” she said.

Despite the public attention, Wilde described her relationship with Styles as “the loveliest.”

“We existed in this little bubble and the judgment never really got into that bubble, which was a miracle and testament to us making that happen,” she said, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 22, 2026 10:26 PM IST
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"Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'

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"Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'
"Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'
"Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'
"Interesting to witness tornado from inside": Olivia Wilde on 'Don't Worry Darling'

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