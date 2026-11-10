Billy Joel announces first official public appearance since Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus diagnosis

Washington DC [US], November 10 (ANI): Legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel is set to make his first official public appearance in nearly two years next month, following his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that forced him to cancel his planned 2025 tour, according to Billboard.

According to Variety, the 77-year-old musician announced on Monday that he will appear at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton on December 14 for an event titled ‘Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers … And a Little Music’.

Tickets for the event will be available exclusively to currently enrolled FAU students beginning November 14. While details about the musical segment remain unclear, the appearance could mark Joel’s return to performing before a public audience after his health diagnosis.

Joel’s last full concert took place in February 2025. He had earlier made a brief appearance in Wellington, Florida, in January, where he joined a Billy Joel cover band on stage to perform ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ and ‘Big Shot’, as per the outlet.

The announcement comes months after Joel opened up about his health condition during his first-ever live call-in special on SiriusXM’s The Billy Joel Channel in September. During the interaction, he answered questions about his favourite songs and lyrics and reassured fans about his health.

“I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” Joel said during the special.

“I’m OK. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock ‘n’ roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help. But I’m fine. I want people to not have to worry about me. I’m OK. And I appreciate your call,” he added.

During the conversation, Joel also spoke about undergoing a procedure involving a shunt to relieve pressure caused by excess fluid in the brain. Recalling his initial hesitation, he said he was reluctant to allow doctors to “drill a hole through” his skull to drain the fluid. However, after researching the procedure, he agreed to undergo it and said his hearing and balance had improved.

Last month, Joel told The Hollywood Reporter that he had been forced to sell his beloved motorcycle collection as he was no longer allowed to drive.

He also expressed uncertainty about returning to the stage, saying, “I have to take a series of tests before I know.”

“I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive. And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion,” he added.

Joel’s upcoming appearance at FAU will therefore mark a significant moment for fans who have been awaiting his return to public performances following the cancellation of his 2025 tour, according to Billboard. (ANI)

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