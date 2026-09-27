Billy Ray Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton, shares old letter from late singer 

Washington, DC [US], September 27 (ANI): Singer Billy Ray Cyrus reflected on her relationship with the late legendary singer Dolly Parton by sharing an old letter from the singer after they met for the first time in Chicago in 1992.

Billy Ray Cyrus shared an old letter from Dolly Parton, calling it one of his “prize possessions,” in which he describes the encouraging words of the late singer after his breakout fame.

“Billy, I’m glad to be working with you. I’ve been looking forward to it for a few weeks now. I’m proud of what’s going on with you. I too think you are special. I wish you even more in the years to come,” wrote Parton in the letter.

“I’m sorry I stammered and blushed when I met you but I’m just like all the other girls these days (just a little older). They will love me for it. Same goes if you need anything. Love Dolly,” the letter concluded.

In the Instagram caption, Cyrus wrote that one of his most prized possessions is a letter from Johnny Cash — and Parton’s sits “right beside it.”

The letter read, “Never have I shared this… until now. I’ve posted one of my most prized possessions before: a handwritten letter from Johnny Cash. This one sits right beside it. To me they go together, Brother Cash and Sister Parton. They are the hearts and minds of two of my heroes that both took the time to express their most personal and sincere thoughts to an ole Kentucky Boy. Dolly Parton gave it to me a few weeks after we first met in Chicago in the spring of 1992.”

He continued, “Achy Breaky Heart was just beginning to take off and Some Gave All hadn’t even been released yet. And soon after I received this letter, we’d go on to sing ‘Romeo’ together with Tanya Tucker, Kathy Mattea and Mary Chapin Carpenter. So many memories and moments with Dolly, from network television specials to Hannah Montana. More than 30 years later, we’d do our last song together, ‘Christmas Where We Are.’ Today felt like the right day to share it. Shine on, Dolly.”

This is not the first time that the singer has expressed his love for Parton after her death in August.

“I have so many moments and memories with Dolly, it’s hard to know where to start,” he wrote. “Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms.”

Cyrus then recalled one of their earliest memories together, when he went into her dressing room after tabloid reports claimed they were having an affair.

“In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her,” he wrote. “In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, ‘Honey, this trash sells records!’”

Cyrus concluded his message by noting that she had recently sent him “a beautiful message” telling him that she loved him with her “whole heart.”

“I will always love her in the same way ….. with my whole heart … and I always will,” he wrote.

Dolly Parton passed away after a ‘brief battle’ with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville last month.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” read a statement from her representative, as quoted by People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)