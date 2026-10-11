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Home > Hollywood > 'Blade Runner 2099' trailer out, to stream from November 25

'Blade Runner 2099' trailer out, to stream from November 25

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/big-b-turns-84-the-shahenshah-who-conquered-generations-and-continues-to-rule-indian-cinema20261011165844"> <p class="title">Big B turns 84! The Shahenshah who conquered generations and continues to rule Indian cinema</p> <a>

Big B turns 84! The Shahenshah who conquered generations and continues to rule Indian cinema

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Last updated: October 11, 2026 17:17:14 IST

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'Blade Runner 2099' trailer out, to stream from November 25

Washington DC [US], October 11 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of ‘Blade Runner 2099’ was finally unveiled by Prime Video at New York Comic Con, reported Variety. 

The limited series is set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049” in a reborn Los Angeles. Fugitive Cora (Hunter Schafer) takes on a final identity as a Blade Runner and is forced to partner with Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a near-death Replicant, to hunt down a runaway hiding the truth that could collapse the city.

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Prime Video also shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Sunday. 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

‘Blade Runner 2099’ stars Yeoh and Schafer, with Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben as series regulars. Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi are recurring guest stars.

The ‘Blade Runner’ franchise is based on Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

The first film adaptation, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford, released in 1982. ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ helmed by ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve, premiered in 2017, with Ford reprising his role from the original film.

Silka Luisa is the showrunner, creator, and executive producer of the series.

Ridley Scott, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, Steven Johnson, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Richard Sharkey, Tom Spezialy, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, Tim Gable, and Isa Dick Hackett serve as executive producers.

Jonathan van Tulleken is an executive producer and directed the first two episodes, reported Variety. The series is set to premiere on November 25. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 5:17 PM IST
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'Blade Runner 2099' trailer out, to stream from November 25
'Blade Runner 2099' trailer out, to stream from November 25
'Blade Runner 2099' trailer out, to stream from November 25
'Blade Runner 2099' trailer out, to stream from November 25

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