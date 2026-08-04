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Home > Hollywood > Brittany Snow joins Sydney Sweeney in cast of 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Brittany Snow joins Sydney Sweeney in cast of 'The Housemaid's Secret'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/rebecca-rittenhouse-joins-cable-guy-inspired-comedy-pilot20260804224745"> <p class="title">Rebecca Rittenhouse joins 'Cable Guy' inspired comedy pilot</p> <a>

Rebecca Rittenhouse joins 'Cable Guy' inspired comedy pilot

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Last updated: August 4, 2026 23:14:13 IST

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Brittany Snow joins Sydney Sweeney in cast of 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Brittany Snow will star in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret,’ joining the previously announced cast of Sydney Sweeney, Kirsten Dunst and Paul Anthony Kelly, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ is the follow-up to 2025’s box office sleeper hit ‘The Housemaid.’ Based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, the sequel picks up as Sweeney’s Millie, who works as a live-in maid for wealthy families, takes a new job, this time keeping house for a woman she’s never allowed to see. Like the initial story, Millie’s employers (Dunst and Kelly portray the spouses) are harbouring a dark, sinister secret. Snow will play the character Marybeth, an unassuming receptionist at the husband’s company.

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Production on the psychological thriller is expected to start later this year. Paul Feige is returning to direct ‘The Housemaid’s Secret,’ having steered ‘The Housemaid’ to 400 million USD globally against a 35 million USD budget.

Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book, is returning to write the sequel. The movie is slated to release in theatres on December 17, 2027.

Snow was recently seen in the series ‘The Hunting Wives,’ which was produced by Lionsgate Television and was renewed for a second season.

She’s best known for movies like ‘John Tucker Must Die,’ ‘Hairspray,’ the ‘Pitch Perfect’ trilogy and A24’s ‘X.’

According to Variety, Lionsgate intends to turn ‘The Housemaid’ into a major film franchise. Although nothing else has been announced, McFadden has a third novel, ‘The Housemaid Is Watching,’ which is expected to come to the big screen. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 11:14 PM IST
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Brittany Snow joins Sydney Sweeney in cast of 'The Housemaid's Secret'

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Brittany Snow joins Sydney Sweeney in cast of 'The Housemaid's Secret'
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Brittany Snow joins Sydney Sweeney in cast of 'The Housemaid's Secret'
Brittany Snow joins Sydney Sweeney in cast of 'The Housemaid's Secret'

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