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Home > Hollywood > Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8220deeply-distressed8221-meghan-markle-reacts-to-allegations-against-father-thomas-markle20261023200227"> <p class="title"> “Deeply distressed”: Meghan Markle reacts to allegations against father Thomas Markle </p> <a>

“Deeply distressed”: Meghan Markle reacts to allegations against father Thomas Markle

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Last updated: October 24, 2026 22:19:14 IST

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Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

Los Angeles [US], October 24 (ANI): Singer-actor Charli xcx is all set to join hands with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, taking their collaboration beyond the cover of her new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’. 

As per a Variety report, the pop star will feature in a cameo role in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s upcoming directorial movie ‘What Happens at Night’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. 

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The film is described as a Gothic psychological drama; the Apple and StudioCanal production follows an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby. It is only that they start to struggle to claim their child, the less they seem to know about themselves. 

While Charli’s part in the film has been kept under wraps, she will be joining a cast that also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris. 

On the work front for Charli xcx, the singer has made a name for herself in the world of music alongside films. She has worked in seven movies in the past two years. 

The slate of films includes ‘The Moment’ – a mockumentary directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, which satirises the commercial success she achieved with ‘Brat’. 

Films also inspired her latest album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’, which features John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Scorsese on the cover to symbolise each art form. 

She is currently busy wrapping up her tour for the record in the US, with the final show of the leg in Las Vegas on Friday before she heads to Europe in February. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 10:19 PM IST
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Tags: charli-xcxgothic-dramajennifer-lawrenceLeonardo DiCapriomads-mikkelsenmartin-scorsesepsychological-thriller

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Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

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Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence
Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence
Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence
Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

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