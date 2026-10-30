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Home > Hollywood > "Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape

"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/justin-long-joins-jenna-ortega-rose-byrne-in-mary-bronsteins-drama-nasty20261030214529"> <p class="title">Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'</p> <a>

Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'

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Last updated: October 30, 2026 22:25:12 IST

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"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): Pop star Katy Perry marked her 42nd birthday with an adventurous nature getaway alongside boyfriend Justin Trudeau, sharing a rare glimpse of their relationship through a series of personal photographs on social media.

The singer celebrated the occasion with outdoor activities, including rock climbing up towering red cliffs and kayaking across calm waters.

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Among the pictures she shared was a romantic photograph of the couple kissing while wearing climbing harnesses against a desert canyon backdrop.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Perry also revealed that the couple took a break from their digital devices during the getaway. She shared a photograph of a small device called “Brick”, which blocks distracting smartphone applications and encourages users to disconnect from their screens.

Alongside the pictures, Perry reflected on entering a new year of her life, describing the milestone as having “climbed to level 42 this week”.

The singer admitted that she initially felt indifferent about the “in-betweenness” of turning 42. However, she was reminded that the number is famously known as “the answer to everything”, a reference to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Dedicating a message to Trudeau, Perry wrote, “Though I still don’t understand, I’m OK with turning 42 as long as I can turn 42 with you back to living…”

Her birthday post offered fans a personal look at the couple spending time together away from their usual public appearances.

Perry and Trudeau first sparked romance speculation in July 2025, when they were spotted together during an outing in Montreal.

The two made their relationship public in October 2025, when they were photographed holding hands in Paris during Perry’s 41st birthday trip.

Their public appearance came a few months after the singer’s amicable separation from actor Orlando Bloom. Perry and Bloom co-parent their daughter, Daisy.

In September 2026, Perry spoke about her relationship with Trudeau in an interview with People magazine. She described him as “the love of my life” and praised his continued support during her Lifetimes Tour. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 10:25 PM IST
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Tags: 42nd-birthdayclimbing-harnessesJustin Trudeaukaty perrykayakingnature-getawaypop-starrock-climbingromantic-photograph

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"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape

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"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape

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"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape
"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape
"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape
"Climbed to level 42": Katy Perry marks birthday with Justin Trudeau during adventure-filled escape

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