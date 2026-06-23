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Home > Hollywood > Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/lock-upp-sach-ya-sazaa-ram-kapoor-shivangi-joshi-pamala-serena-to-participate-among-14-celebs-in-this-survival-show20260623013811"> <p class="title">'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa': Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena to participate among 14 celebs in this survival show</p> <a>

'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa': Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena to participate among 14 celebs in this survival show

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 03:33:10 IST

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Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): Comedian Moshe Kasher has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, he confirmed the same via social media.

On Sunday, Kasher shared how he found a bump on his tonsil a few months back. “3 months ago. While in Savannah, producing the new Judd Apatow/Glenn Powell movie. The comeback king is going to rule so hard. I found a bump on my tonsil. It was cancer, which did not rule so hard.”

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Detailing his experience while getting treated for the condition, he further noted, “I’m in pain, and I’m in the middle of a very difficult process. It’s gonna be a long summer. But the good news is the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate. I will find out next week if I need radiation or not, but regardless, I will be okay and back to being a cool dude asap.”

Kasher, a stand-up comic, recently appeared in ‘The Pitt’.

As per his post, Moshe Kasher was working on the new Judd Apatow and Glen Powell movie ‘The Comeback King’.

On Friday, Kasher underwent a procedure in Los Angeles, joking that “a Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck, leaving me with a hardcore neck scar which will make people reluctant to street fight me.”

In his post, Kasher also attached pictures of himself in the hospital, further adding, “This has been the most terrifying and consciousness-consuming experience of my life. My life has been terror, meditation, tears, and medical planning (oh and 12-hour days on set, pitching jokes).”

The comedian said he is unsure of when he will return to live comedy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 3:33 AM IST
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Tags: CANCER TREATMENTcancer-diagnosiscancer-journeycelebrity-healthcomedian-healthglenn-powelljudd-apatowmoshe-kasherthe-comeback-kingtonsil-cancer

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Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

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Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"
Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"
Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"
Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

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