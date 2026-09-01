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Home > Hollywood > Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal

Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/sardar-2-trailer-karthi-sj-suryah-lock-horns-in-this-action-thriller-to-hit-theatres-on-september-1020260901192942"> <p class="title">'Sardar 2' trailer: Karthi, SJ Suryah lock horns in this action thriller, to hit theatres on September 10</p> <a>

'Sardar 2' trailer: Karthi, SJ Suryah lock horns in this action thriller, to hit theatres on September 10

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Last updated: September 1, 2026 19:32:10 IST

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Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal

Los Angeles [US], September 1 (ANI): Actress Deborah Foreman has recalled the special chemistry she shared with Nicolas Cage while filming the 1983 romantic comedy ‘Valley Girl’, revealing that the two actors even developed a secret signal on set, according to People.

Foreman, now 63, played Julie Richman in the film, a popular girl who begins questioning her relationship with her boyfriend Tommy after meeting Randy, a punk played by Cage.

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Speaking to People, Foreman said the chemistry between her and Cage developed almost immediately and helped them bring spontaneity to their performances.

“The chemistry, it was already there. And when you have that kind of chemistry, creativity is just on fire,” she said.

“I mean, you pull creativity from the field anyway. And so, when he would do something, and then it would inspire something in me, or I would do something, and it would inspire something in him,” she added.

The actors also developed a playful secret signal that made its way into the film.

“We had this thing, I don’t even know where it came from, but it’s in the film. It’s not really evident unless I point it out. We would get… I don’t even know what it means now. But we would give each other our noses,” Foreman said, according to People.

“We just came up with it. So, if you see us doing that, that’s because he was giving me his nose, and I was giving him mine. And it was just something random that just tickled us to death when we did it,” she added.

Foreman praised Cage’s performance, saying he brought his own creative touches to the character.

“He had his little bag of goodies that he brought to that character, too. So, it was wonderful,” she said.

Looking back at the film decades later, Foreman said she was struck by how natural her interactions with Cage appeared on screen, as per the outlet.

“I noticed when I look at it now, how I would initiate certain things, and it was just organic, that I felt very comfortable with Nick. I organically would hold him, or I would just… certain things I noticed in the film, we didn’t rehearse any of that,” she said.

Foreman, who retired from acting in 1991, eight years after ‘Valley Girl’, described her experience with Cage as one of the most special periods of her life.

“I’ve said this before out loud, and I’ll say it again, Nicolas Cage will be the love of my life between the words action and cut,” she said, according to People.

“I was gifted with something so extraordinary. As an artist, you’re like, ‘Wow, that doesn’t happen to everyone.’ It’s like, ‘Whoa, man, it was truly a special time in my life.’ Valley Girl is this beautiful love letter to first love, and I got to be a part of it,” Foreman added.

Foreman recently returned to the spotlight connected to ‘Valley Girl’ when she joined the band Modern English on stage to introduce its song “I Melt with You” during a recent show.

She said the song remains closely associated with the film and the memories of first love for audiences who grew up in the 1980s.

“That song is the song for that part of people’s lives back in the ’80s. It’s attached to a love story that is your first love in your life,” she said, according to People.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, and what age you are; everyone has experienced that first love. And I was in that audience, singing the song, and they let us sing the song while they were on stage, and it continues now to bring joy and love,” she added.

Foreman concluded by saying that the positive emotions associated with the song and film remain relevant.

“I think we need that now in this world. We need some good vibes,” she said, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 1, 2026 7:32 PM IST
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Tags: creative-inspirationdeborah-foremanhollywood-nostalgiaiconic momentsNicolas Cageon-set-bondsecret-signalspontaneous-performancesvalley-girl

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Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal

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Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal

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Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal
Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal
Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal
Deborah Foreman recalls "chemistry" with Nicolas Cage while filming 'Valley Girl', reveals secret signal

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