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Home > Hollywood > US: Lionel Richie hospitalised following St. Louis concert

US: Lionel Richie hospitalised following St. Louis concert

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/darshan-raval-shares-update-about-his-upcoming-five-city-tour20260831123132"> <p class="title">Darshan Raval shares update about his upcoming five-city tour </p> <a>

Darshan Raval shares update about his upcoming five-city tour

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Last updated: September 1, 2026 08:40:11 IST

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US: Lionel Richie hospitalised following St. Louis concert

Los Angeles [US], September 1 (ANI): Musician Lionel Richie was hospitalised following his performance in St. Louis on Saturday.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Richie is now “stable”.

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Richie “self-checked in after the show Saturday night and is doing okay,” according to the outlet.

The news comes just two months after Richie was forced to abruptly end a concert in Minnesota in June after appearing to fall ill on stage. While on tour with the music band ‘Earth, Wind & Fire’, Richie told the audience he was feeling dizzy and performed several songs while seated before leaving the stage for an intermission. He ultimately did not return to finish the performance.

After two shows were postponed, Richie returned to the stage in Pittsburgh on June 30. He and the music band ‘Earth, Wind and Fire’ finished their joint tour earlier this month in Austin, Texas.

Saturday was his first show since that tour ended, and he’s got 10 more shows for 2026 currently listed on his website, starting with the Chase Centre in San Francisco on September 26.

More details regarding his health are awaited. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 1, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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US: Lionel Richie hospitalised following St. Louis concert
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US: Lionel Richie hospitalised following St. Louis concert
US: Lionel Richie hospitalised following St. Louis concert

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