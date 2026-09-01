Gal Gadot defends AI use in 'Bitcoin', says "you're going to work with it or be out of the game"

Los Angeles [US], September 1 (ANI): Actress Gal Gadot has defended the use of artificial intelligence in her upcoming film Bitcoin, saying she is “afraid of AI” but believes actors and filmmakers need to learn to work with the technology while protecting performers, according to Variety.

Gal Gadot appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast to promote her Prime Video action movie ‘The Runner’.

Gadot, who stars alongside Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson and Isla Fisher in Doug Liman’s film, discussed the movie and her concerns about AI during an appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz.

The film has drawn attention for using AI to create its sets and lighting. The actors were reportedly filmed in a largely barebones space, with AI being used to fill in production design and lighting. Producer Ryan Kavanaugh has claimed that the USD 70 million production saved more than USD 200 million through the use of AI.

Gadot said her lawyers spent six months negotiating her contract to ensure that AI would not be used to alter her performance.

“This was the longest contract I have ever worked on,” Gadot said. “It was six months from my lawyers to go through every scenario we could think about as far as the AI component of it. I did not want AI to have anything to do with my performance.”

She added that the protections were so extensive that SAG representatives contacted her lawyers for guidance on updating contracts to protect other actors.

“As far as the performances, it’s all me,” Gadot said.

Gadot acknowledged her concerns about the technology but said she did not want to ignore its growing role in the film industry.

“I am afraid of AI, but I am going to be afraid and look away? No. I am afraid but I am playing with it and learning it and trying to educate myself,” she said.

“The train has left the station. You’re going to work with it or be out of the game completely. I am trying to make the best of it and protect what I can protect,” she added.

Gadot clarified that the AI component in Bitcoin was limited to the sets and lighting.

“The AI component in this movie is for sets and the lighting. We had a broad crew and a lot of people were working on this movie,” she said, according to Variety.

Describing the filming experience, Gadot compared it to working in theatre because the actors performed in a largely empty space.

“It felt like a pure art form of creating a movie,” she said, adding that she had not yet seen a single shot from the film.

Gadot said the production allowed the cast to film continuously for long periods because they did not have to stop for conventional lighting setups.

“As an actress, I wait so much. There’s the legendary quote: ‘You are being paid to wait as an actor.’ Here we would film nonstop because we didn’t have to wait for lighting. We would film on and on and on for 10 hours. It was amazing… as actors you’re always hot. You don’t cool off. We’ll see. It’s crazy,” she said, according to Variety.

During the podcast, Gadot also addressed the possibility of returning as Wonder Woman, saying she was unsure whether she would take on another film in the role because of her family commitments.

“For me to go to do another Wonder Woman, I am not sure I would at this point in my life with four children and different schools and all of that,” she said. “To check out from all of them for such a long period of time, it doesn’t work for my life anymore at this point.”

Gadot first played Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before starring in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman in 2017. The film grossed USD 824 million worldwide. She later reprised the role in Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984, according to Variety.

Jenkins had been developing Wonder Woman 3 before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, bringing changes to the franchise’s plans. Gadot said she was grateful for the opportunity to play the iconic character.

“I saw the way everybody else was handled. The Henry [Cavill] situation was not handled elegantly to say the least. Patty Jenkins was not handled elegantly. We’re all adults and we’re all good,” she said.

“I am so grateful I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated. I can only wish whoever is next comes pure to this journey. This character means so much to so many of us. It was never mine. I was always just a vessel. This is Hollywood,” Gadot added, according to Variety. (ANI)

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