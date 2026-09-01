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Home > Hollywood > "Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight

"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/gold-will-come-to-our-home-only-kareena-kapoor-on-box-office-clash-between-daayra-kunal-kemmus-vibe20260831225036"> <p class="title">"Gold will come to our home only": Kareena Kapoor on box office clash between 'Daayra', Kunal Kemmu's VIBE'</p> <a>

"Gold will come to our home only": Kareena Kapoor on box office clash between 'Daayra', Kunal Kemmu's VIBE'

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Last updated: September 1, 2026 04:13:13 IST

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"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight

Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): US President Donald J Trump on Tuesday announced plans to lobby Congress for federal film and television production tax incentives aimed at stemming the flight of entertainment industry jobs from the United States to foreign countries.

Trump shared details of his discussion with veteran actor and Hollywood Ambassador Jon Voight in his Truth Social post, emphasising a shared concern over the state of domestic entertainment production.

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Trump argued that film and television production in the US has been “dissipated in its entirety,” with major projects migrating primarily to Canada and other foreign markets due to more attractive financial incentives.

The shift away from traditional production hubs has left Hollywood as a “complete and total disaster,” severely undercutting local economies in California and other key states.

“I just had a GREAT and very interesting meeting with my Hollywood Ambassador and Movie Legend, Jon Voight! He is a fantastic man who loves our Country, and feels strongly about the Motion Picture and Television Industry. He hates what’s happened to it! It is being dissipated in its entirety. It has moved to Canada and other Countries, with very little work being done anymore in the United States. Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster! Despite the name, it is getting very little work. There is no incentive to be there, and it is hurting California very badly,” said Trump.

The plan calls on Republicans and Democrats to immediately collaborate on federal legislation that establishes nationwide production incentives to bring jobs back to the United States. Trump maintained that the upfront costs of federal tax incentives would yield a tenfold return for the US Treasury through increased economic activity and broader tax revenue.

“Jon, and many others in the Industry, are suggesting we do Federal Tax Incentives in order to Make our Movie and Television Production Business GREAT AGAIN, perhaps GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! The amount of money spent on Tax Incentives will be made up tenfold by the money pouring into the Treasury’s coffers. Meetings are being set up with the Leaders of both Parties in order to get this done. It should be Bipartisan, especially since so much money is being lost in California, and other largely Blue States. I am going to suggest that Republicans and Democrats get together, and immediately craft Legislation to save the Movie, Television, and Entertainment Business in America. Congress should approve, immediately, a Federal Production Incentive to create Entertainment Jobs in America. It can be done quickly, accurately, efficiently and, importantly, will benefit ALL of America. What we watch on the Silver Screen should be made in what was once the Movie and Motion Picture Capital of the World. Let’s get this done!” added Trump.

Upcoming meetings with congressional leaders from both parties are expected to focus on framing the legislation as a bipartisan effort to revitalise the nation’s entertainment sector. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 1, 2026 4:13 AM IST
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"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight

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"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight

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"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight
"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight
"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight
"Hollywood is a Complete and Total Disaster!": Donald Trump calls for federal tax incentives to save American Film following meeting with Jon Voight

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