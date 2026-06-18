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Home > Hollywood > Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film

Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/actor-ramya-krishnan-to-host-upcoming-dating-reality-show-second-love20260618184132"> <p class="title">Actor Ramya Krishnan to host upcoming dating reality show 'Second Love'</p> <a>

Actor Ramya Krishnan to host upcoming dating reality show 'Second Love'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 20:47:11 IST

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Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): One of the world’s most popular animated characters is heading to Indian cinemas this year, with ‘Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil’ set for a nationwide theatrical release on October 2.

The film will be brought to Indian audiences by TV Asahi and PVR INOX Pictures and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Based on the original manga by Fujiko F. Fujio, the movie follows Doraemon, Nobita and their friends on an underwater adventure centred on friendship, courage and discovery.

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An official Instagram page, “Doraemon Movie India,” has also been launched to share updates and promotional material related to the film ahead of its October release.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doraemon Movie India (@doraemonmovie_india)

As part of the rollout, Doraemon will make a public appearance at CORE, a pop culture festival organised by BWO at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on June 20 and 21. The event will feature a dedicated Doraemon zone with themed installations, interactive activities, photo opportunities and a character inflatable.

The film’s India release marks the first time a Doraemon movie will receive a wide theatrical rollout in the country after the franchise built a strong following through television broadcasts over the years.

For many Indians, Doraemon has been a constant companion growing up. The iconic blue robotic cat has entertained audiences on television for more than 20 years, becoming a favorite among both kids and adults. Now, with the franchise arriving in cinemas, longtime fans have a chance to see one of Doraemon’s adventures unfold on the big screen for the first time. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 8:47 PM IST
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Tags: doraemon-moviedoraemon-movie-indiahindi-releaseindian-cinemaspop-culture-eventtamil-releasetelugu-release

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Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film

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Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film

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Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film
Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film
Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film
Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film

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