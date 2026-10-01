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Home > Hollywood > Tom Cruise says Princess Diana brought Prince William to first 'Mission: Impossible' set

Tom Cruise says Princess Diana brought Prince William to first 'Mission: Impossible' set

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/danny-boyle-backs-jack-o8217connell-for-james-bond-confirms-cillian-murphy8217s-return-in-28-years-later-part-320260930234357"> <p class="title">Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'</p> <a>

Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'

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Last updated: October 1, 2026 00:20:13 IST

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Tom Cruise says Princess Diana brought Prince William to first 'Mission: Impossible' set

Los Angeles [US], September 30 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Cruise recalled his long-standing connection with the British royal family, sharing memories of Princess Diana bringing a young Prince William to the set of the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film, according to People. 

During an appearance on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, Cruise, 64, spoke about meeting Prince William, 44, over the years and confirmed that Princess Diana had visited the set of the 1996 action thriller with her son.

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“Yes … I guess he spoke of it so it’s fine. I’m always very private about people. It was beautiful … it was ‘Mission: Impossible’, the first ‘Mission: Impossible’,” Cruise said.

Recalling the interaction, the actor praised Princess Diana and a young Prince William for their warmth and humility.

“Man, was she lovely, and he was just absolutely lovely. Very kind to everyone, and just a kid. Mannerly and fun … Fun, same person, same guy,” he said.

Cruise also spoke about meeting Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the world premiere of his latest film ‘Digger’ in London on September 22.

“They were laughing … very gracious, loved the film, it was beautiful for them to be there. They’re such an elegant, charismatic couple,” Cruise said, according to People. 

The actor, who sat next to the royal couple during the screening, also praised William’s choice of partner.

“As I said, William chose well, she’s beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,” he added.

Speaking about the couple’s public role, Cruise said, “What they do for their country and the world is … lovely,” while describing them as “so down to earth,” according to People. 

Cruise’s association with the royal family goes back several decades. He and his former wife Nicole Kidman met Princess Diana at the 1992 premiere of their romantic drama ‘Far and Away’. The couple later attended Diana’s funeral in 1997 following her death in a car crash in Paris.

The actor had previously spoken about knowing Princess Diana during an interview with French journalist Laurent Delahousse, describing her as a “brilliant and intelligent woman” and saying that knowing her had been “a joy”.

“She was like William and Kate: approachable, down-to-earth,” Cruise had said.

Cruise also shared that he and Prince William have common interests, including their love for aviation. The actor had invited William and Catherine to a private screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in 2022 after learning about the Prince’s admiration for the original 1986 film, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 12:20 AM IST
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Tags: 1996-action-thrillerbritish-royalscelebrity-memorieshollywood-starjennifer-hudson-showmission impossibleprince williamPrincess DianaRoyal Familytom cruise

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Tom Cruise says Princess Diana brought Prince William to first 'Mission: Impossible' set

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Tom Cruise says Princess Diana brought Prince William to first 'Mission: Impossible' set
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Tom Cruise says Princess Diana brought Prince William to first 'Mission: Impossible' set
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