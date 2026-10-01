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Home > Hollywood > Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed

Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/thank-you-for-the-shoutout-preity-zinta-with-husband-gene-attend-stand-up-comic-max-amini-show-in-us20260929120307"> <p class="title">"Thank you for the shoutout": Preity Zinta with husband Gene attend stand-up comic Max Amini show in US</p> <a>

"Thank you for the shoutout": Preity Zinta with husband Gene attend stand-up comic Max Amini show in US

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Last updated: October 1, 2026 09:42:13 IST

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Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): A US judge has dismissed Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit against Santa Fe officials over the prosecution stemming from the accidental shooting death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while acknowledging what she described as a “very disturbing picture of malicious prosecution.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, US District Judge Kea Riggs ruled Wednesday that special prosecutor Kari Morrissey is protected by absolute prosecutorial immunity because the alleged misconduct occurred within the scope of her official duties.

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Baldwin had accused Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Morrissey of malicious prosecution and civil rights violations, alleging that they concealed evidence that could have vindicated him, manipulated evidence and elicited false testimony in an effort to secure his conviction.

The lawsuit followed the abrupt end of Baldwin’s criminal trial over Hutchins’ death.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the case was derailed by a dispute involving live ammunition that retired Arizona police officer Troy Teske had turned over to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office. The bullets were not inventoried with the ‘Rust’ case, meaning they were not disclosed to Baldwin or armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The court in the criminal case later found that the prosecution had “intentionally and deliberately withheld” key evidence from the defence. 

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Riggs also noted that Morrissey had repeatedly failed to meet discovery obligations and had given “inconsistent” testimony concerning the suppressed evidence.

In dismissing Baldwin’s civil claims, however, Riggs said prosecutorial immunity applies even in cases involving serious alleged misconduct.

“Sometimes, it is better to leave unredressed the wrongs done by an allegedly dishonest prosecutor than to subject those who try to do their duty to the constant dread of retaliation,” Riggs wrote, adding, “This is one of those times.”

The judge added that the doctrine of absolute prosecutorial immunity can, in some circumstances, shield acts of “gross misconduct.”

The ruling also covers allegations involving the withholding of firearm analyses, including one analysis that identified unexplained toolmarks on the trigger mechanism of the firearm discharged on the ‘Rust’ set, as well as allegations that evidence was not disclosed and false testimony was given at trial.

Baldwin’s legal battle over the 2021 death of Hutchins has continued to draw attention. Next month, ‘The Trial of Alec Baldwin’, a documentary examining Hutchins’ death, the ensuing media scrutiny and Baldwin’s legal battle, is scheduled to open in theatres. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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Tags: alec-baldwincivil-rights-lawsuithalyna-hutchinsmalicious-prosecutionrustsanta-feus-judge

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Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed

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Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed
Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed
Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed
Alec Baldwin’s civil rights lawsuit over ‘Rust’ prosecution dismissed

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