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Home > Hollywood > Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ramesh-sippy-vijayta-pandit-hema-malinis-six-decade-legacy-ahead-of-dream-girls-diamond-jubilee-concert20260608231217"> <p class="title">Ramesh Sippy, Vijayta Pandit Hema Malini's six-decade legacy ahead of 'Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee Concert'</p> <a>

Ramesh Sippy, Vijayta Pandit Hema Malini's six-decade legacy ahead of 'Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee Concert'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 23:42:11 IST

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Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

Washington DC [US], June 8 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix has revealed the early first-look of it’s upcoming ‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the scooby doo was seen running through the woods near a summer camp when he runs into Shaggy, who will become his best friend and companion.

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The series, officially titled “Scooby-Doo: Origins,” is now filming in Atlanta and is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

According to Variety, the Mystery Inc. gang will consist of Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones, Tanner Hagen as Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and McKenna Grace as Daphne Blake.

Netflix shared another early first look at them in April. Paul Walter Hauser is also set to appear in the series in an undisclosed role.

The official logline describes the show as modern reimagining of the beloved cartoon. “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy (Hagen) and Daphne (Grace) get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” the logline reads.

“Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma (Fortson), and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy (Jenkins), they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets,” added the logline as quoted by Variety.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as writers and showrunners and will also executive produce along with Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Adrienne Erickson under their Midnight Radio banner.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive produce via Berlanti productions. Toby Haynes will executive produce and direct the first episode. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Berlanti Productions is currently under an overall deal at WBTV. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 11:42 PM IST
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Tags: entertainmentfirst looklive actionmaxwell-jenkinsmystery-incscooby-doo

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Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

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Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out
Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out
Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out
Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

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