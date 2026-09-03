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Home > Hollywood > Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead

Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/tokyo-beforeafter-ngma-brings-nearly-100-years-of-tokyo8217s-history-through-photographs-to-delhi20260903133620"> <p class="title">Tokyo Before/After: NGMA brings nearly 100 years of Tokyo’s history through photographs to Delhi </p> <a>

Tokyo Before/After: NGMA brings nearly 100 years of Tokyo’s history through photographs to Delhi

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 13:50:12 IST

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Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead

Los Angeles [US], September 3 (ANI): Actor Elliot Page has opened up about his career after starring in Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’, saying he has not received a flood of offers for major roles but believes he could deliver some of his “best work” now, People reported. 

Speaking on the ‘On Film… With Kevin McCarthy’ podcast, Page, 39, said he would “really love to do ideally good work” when asked whether he had been receiving numerous calls following the film’s release.

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When host Kevin McCarthy asked if he was “getting a zillion calls after this movie,” Page smiled and replied, “No, Kevin, I’m not. So, if someone wants to call me…”

Page then joked about the possibility of facing resistance in Hollywood, saying, “I know I get some pushback for being, Canadian? I don’t know what it’s about,” according to People. 

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, reunited with Nolan for ‘The Odyssey’. Nolan had previously directed him in the 2010 sci-fi film ‘Inception’, years before Page’s transition.

Reflecting on his experience while filming ‘Inception’, Page said he “had such a great time” working on the film but was “also personally really uncomfortable.”

However, he said his experience on ‘The Odyssey’ was different and that he no longer has to deal with the same personal discomfort while acting.

“I don’t have to deal with that when I’m acting,” Page said. “I feel like I could maybe do some of my best work now.”

Page said that apart from the 2007 comedy ‘Juno’, which he described as feeling “a bit more comfortable and embodied,” his earlier on-camera work often felt like working “through a performance that I don’t even quite know I’m doing to get to a performance.”

Describing his return to a Nolan set, Page said filming ‘The Odyssey’ was cathartic and gave him a sense of closure.

“Walking onto a Chris set this time, versus [before], in the ways of, like, it being cathartic… When I wrapped on ‘The Odyssey’, I had a moment,” he said, miming tears coming down his face. “There was a full-circle moment.”

“Knowing yourself more and embodying yourself more, weirdly, lets you let go more,” Page added.

Page previously led the 2023 independent drama ‘Close to You’ and starred in four seasons of ‘The Umbrella Academy’, which concluded in 2024.

‘The Odyssey’, led by Matt Damon, features an ensemble cast including Page, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Samantha Morton. The film is currently playing in theatres, according to People. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 1:50 PM IST
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Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead

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Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead

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Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead
Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead
Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead
Elliot Page says he hasn't booked major role since 'The Odyssey', feels his "best work" is ahead

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