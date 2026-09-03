Lionel Richie back home and recovering after hospital stay following concert

Los Angeles [US], September 3 (ANI): Lionel Richie is back home and recovering after a recent hospital stay following his concert in St. Louis, according to ABC News.

The singer performed at The Muny’s annual summer finale concert on Saturday night. A source close to Richie’s tour told ABC News that the singer went to the hospital as a precaution after the performance.

According to TMZ, some people at the concert said Richie appeared to struggle towards the end of the show. He reportedly performed his final song, “All Night Long,” while sitting down.

The hospital visit comes more than two months after Richie faced a similar situation during the opening night of his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire in Minnesota on June 24. Videos from the concert showed the singer performing while seated after reportedly feeling dizzy on stage.

Following that show, Richie postponed two performances in Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago. Live Nation Chicago said at the time that doctors had advised him to “rest and return to full health.”

Richie returned to the stage on June 30 for a performance with Earth, Wind & Fire in Pittsburgh and continued with his rescheduled tour dates.

The singer is also expected to perform in Las Vegas in October and November as part of his “King of Hearts” shows at the Wynn.

Saturday was his first show since that tour ended, and he’s got 10 more shows for 2026 currently listed on his website, starting with the Chase Centre in San Francisco on September 26. (ANI)

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