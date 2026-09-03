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Home > Hollywood > "I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London

"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/julianne-moore-to-be-honoured-with-golden-icon-award-at-22nd-zurich-film-festival20260902234325"> <p class="title">Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival</p> <a>

Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 00:28:16 IST

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"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London

London [UK], September 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande became emotional as she brought her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour to a close at London’s O2 Arena, thanking fans for what she described as one of the “most beautiful, extraordinary experiences” of her life, according to Variety. 

During the final show, Grande took a moment on the B-stage to address the audience and express her gratitude after completing 41 shows on the tour.

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“I just want to say thank you so much,” said Grande, seated on a stool on the B-stage. “This has been such an extraordinary experience. Thank you for 10 beautiful London shows and for 41 incredible Eternal Sunshine tour shows.

“This has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life and I just want to express my gratitude without sobbing completely,” she continued, choking back tears. “But really, thank you from the bottom of my heart, it’s been so special and I’ll cherish this experience always and I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. And I love your outfits, I love your faces, I love seeing you, I love connecting with you in this way. Thank you for all of your effort for making this so special. All your messages and your costumes and your wardrobe and makeup is just so beautiful. I have loved every minute of this with you all and I just want to make sure I express how grateful I am. Thank you and I love you so much,” according to Variety. 

Grande began her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour in June with three shows at Oakland Arena in California. She subsequently performed across several North American cities, including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, New York City, Boston, Montreal and Chicago.

In mid-August, Grande travelled to London for 10 shows at the O2 Arena, where she concluded the tour on Tuesday evening.

The singer had earlier announced that she would step away from the spotlight for an extended break after the tour. In early August, a representative for Grande cited “ongoing public scrutiny” as one of the reasons for the pause and said she “looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both happily and healthily.”

Around the same time, Grande withdrew from Stephen Sondheim’s West End revival of ‘Sunday in the Park With George’.

Grande later clarified that the planned break, which came amid speculation about her well-being and health, was not a “reactive or impulsive thing”. Addressing fans during her Chicago show in early August, she said the decision had been made well in advance.

“It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place,” she told the crowd.

“And I want you to know many things can be true at the same time. I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the fuck opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is,” she added, according to Variety.

With the conclusion of the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour, Grande now prepares to step back from public visibility for the extended break she had planned, following a tour she described as an extraordinary and deeply meaningful experience. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 12:28 AM IST
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"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London

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"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London

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"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London
"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London
"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London
"I have loved every minute of this": Ariana Grande tears up as 'Eternal Sunshine' tour ends in London

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