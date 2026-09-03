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Home > Hollywood > Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival

Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/golden-lion-winner-george-clooney-addresses-paramount-warner-bros-merger-supports-mark-ruffalo-in-venice16020260903004430"> <p class="title">'Golden Lion' winner George Clooney addresses Paramount-Warner Bros merger, supports Mark Ruffalo in Venice </p> <a>

'Golden Lion' winner George Clooney addresses Paramount-Warner Bros merger, supports Mark Ruffalo in Venice 

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Last updated: September 3, 2026 01:33:12 IST

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Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], September 2 (ANI): Hollywood actress Julianne Moore will be honoured with the Golden Icon Award for her “extraordinary career” and her performance in her new film ‘The Debut’ at the 22nd Zurich Film Festival. 

Moore will be accompanied in Zurich by ‘The Debut’ director Jesse Eisenberg, with the film marking their second collaboration following Eisenberg’s directorial debut ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ in 2022. 

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‘The Debut’ marks his third feature film as a director. 

When Mona Friedman is cast in a bit part at a small community theatre, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role, even if it means waging war against the show’s director. 

“Julianne Moore is one of the outstanding character actresses of American cinema. She possesses remarkable versatility and, time and again, manages to captivate us with her intense portrayals of the characters she plays. No matter which film we see her in, we find ourselves rooting for her characters. In the wonderful film ‘The Debut,’ she delivers a brilliant performance as a woman who realises it’s not too late to fulfil her deeply personal dream: becoming an actress. It is Julianne Moore’s love letter to her own profession – and thus the perfect film with which to thank her, with our Golden Icon Award, for so many wonderful cinematic experiences,” said Zurich Film Festival CEO Christian Jungen, as quoted by Variety.

Notably, Julianne Moore won an Oscar for ‘Still Alice’ and was even nominated for an Oscar for ‘Far From Heaven’, ‘The Hours’, ‘The End of the Affair’, and ‘Boogie Nights’. 

She also won the Best Actress Awards at Cannes for ‘Maps to the Stars’, at Venice for ‘Far From Heaven’, and at Berlin for ‘The Hours’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 3, 2026 1:33 AM IST
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Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival

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Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival
Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival
Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival
Julianne Moore to be honoured with Golden Icon Award at 22nd Zurich Film Festival

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