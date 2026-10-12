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Home > Hollywood > Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-am-truly-impressed-mohanlal-praises-ajay-devgns-drishyam-the-conclusion16020261012212453"> <p class="title">"I am truly impressed": Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'</p> <a>

"I am truly impressed": Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 22:08:13 IST

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Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

Washington DC [US], October 12 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix is set to develop a feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen’s 1987 young adult survival novel ‘Hatchet,’ reported Variety. 

The film will be written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, best known for films such as ‘Blue Valentine’ and ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’. Andrew Mittman, whose company 1.21 is behind Netflix’s ‘Wednesday,’ serves as a producer.

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‘Hatchet’ was published in 1987 and won the Newbery Medal, one of the most prestigious awards in children’s literature. It remains widely beloved today.

Per the official description, ‘Hatchet’ follows “13-year-old Brian Robeson, who is stranded alone in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash with nothing but the hatchet his mother gave him.”

Paulsen later expanded the story into a five-book series that included ‘The River’ (1991), ‘Brian’s Winter’ (1996), ‘Brian’s Return’ (1999) and ‘Brian’s Hunt’ (2003).

According to Variety, the film is being produced in partnership with Paulsen’s estate, which was involved in selecting Cianfrance to lead the project after years of keeping the IP off the market.

The estate is represented by Jennifer Flannery and Sandy Weinberg, who serve as executive producers alongside Ruth Wright Paulsen and James Wright Paulsen.

Previously, the only adaptation of “Hatchet” was the 1990 TV movie “A Cry in the Wild.”

Mittman brought the project to Netflix amid the streamer’s efforts to invest further in survival thrillers after releasing the films ‘Apex’ and ‘Thrash,’ which both debuted with more than 36 million views earlier this year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 10:08 PM IST
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Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

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Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

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Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works
Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works
Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works
Feature adaptation of Gary Paulsen's book 'Hatchet' in works

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