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Home > Hollywood > "I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8220i8217m-a-fan-making-that-movie8221-shawn-levy-on-upcoming-8216star-wars-starfighter821720261012162631"> <p class="title"> “I’m a fan making that movie”: Shawn Levy on upcoming ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’</p> <a>

“I’m a fan making that movie”: Shawn Levy on upcoming ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 17:05:12 IST

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"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

Los Angeles [US], October 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has sparked Oscar buzz for his performance as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. 

While the Luca Guadagnino-directed film isn’t hitting theatres until December, it has already earned rave reviews following a world premiere at the New York Film Festival last week. 

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Notably, the film follows the five-day period in 2023 when Sam Altman was fired and then rehired. With this, both Garfield and ‘Anora’ breakout star Yura Borisov – who plays Ilya Sutskever, the OpenAI co-founder who ousted Altman – have entered the awards race, according to Variety. 

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at its London Film Festival premiere on Sunday, Garfield, a two-time Oscar nominee, shared, “As I’m getting older, I’m starting to understand that the things outside of ourselves, we just have no control over. And the only consistent thing for me is trying to make work that I feel proud of. I feel really, really proud of this film … It was a really, really intense shoot. And then I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film in the first place, let alone talk so nicely about it. That’s my genuine response. I try and keep it in that perspective.”

On the film’s timeliness, the ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ star said, “The timing couldn’t be more exciting and important, I think, because it’s about the figures that are in the news right now. Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, Elon and all the major players that are kind of governing and holding the reins of this new technology, or occasionally losing the reins of this new technology. It’s really about that.”

Borisov, who earlier earned an Oscar nomination for a supporting role in ‘Anora’, further added, “It’s a miracle!”

Talking about the film, besides Garfield and Borisov, ‘Artificial’ features Monica Barbaro as former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk and Mark Rylance as ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton. 

‘Artificial’ is all set to debut in the US theatres on December 25 and in the UK on January 22. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 5:05 PM IST
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Tags: Andrew GarfieldLuca Guadagninonew-york-film-festivalOscar buzzsam altman

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"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

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"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

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"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'
"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'
"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'
"I’m so flattered that anyone is going to see this film": Andrew Garfield on receiving rave reviews as OpenAI CEO in 'Artificial'

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