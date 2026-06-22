Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): Global hit animated feature ‘Ballerina’ (Leap) is all set to return with a sequel, along with an animated TV series simultaneously in development, reported Variety.

Paris-based Good Hero, behind ‘Fireheart’ and ‘Wings of Freedom’, will produce the movie sequel ‘Ballerina 2’, with Gregory Ouanhon and Laurent Zeitoun.

Production is set to begin this month. Zeitoun, who wrote the screenplay, will direct the film.

It has been described as an ambitious expansion of the ‘Ballerina’ universe across multiple media platforms, including film, television and digital, including YouTube.

A global release has been scheduled for late 2029.

Voiced in English by Elle Fanning and Dane DeHaan and in France by Camille Cottin and Malik Bentalha, the original ‘Ballerina’ grossed USD 120 million across more than 100 countries worldwide.

“Ballerina’s aspirational story of female empowerment has continued to resonate with new audiences over the last decade and is even more relevant today. The film embodies what it means to follow your dreams — the universal values of overcoming challenges, hard work and commitment, the power of artistic expression, and creating positive change in the world by being true to yourself. We want to expand the Ballerina universe and introduce this magical, heartwarming story to a new generation of young women who already personify these values,” said Zeitoun and Gregory Ouanhon, as quoted by Variety.

Further details on the projects are yet to be announced. (ANI)

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