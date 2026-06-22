Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/webtoon-comic-lumine-set-for-adaptation-with-french-animation-studio-ouido20260622171151"> <p class="title">Webtoon comic 'Lumine' set for adaptation with French animation studio OuiDo</p> <a>

Webtoon comic 'Lumine' set for adaptation with French animation studio OuiDo

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 18:40:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): Global hit animated feature ‘Ballerina’ (Leap) is all set to return with a sequel, along with an animated TV series simultaneously in development, reported Variety.

Paris-based Good Hero, behind ‘Fireheart’ and ‘Wings of Freedom’, will produce the movie sequel ‘Ballerina 2’, with Gregory Ouanhon and Laurent Zeitoun.

You Might Be Interested In

Production is set to begin this month. Zeitoun, who wrote the screenplay, will direct the film.

It has been described as an ambitious expansion of the ‘Ballerina’ universe across multiple media platforms, including film, television and digital, including YouTube.

A global release has been scheduled for late 2029.

Voiced in English by Elle Fanning and Dane DeHaan and in France by Camille Cottin and Malik Bentalha, the original ‘Ballerina’ grossed USD 120 million across more than 100 countries worldwide.

“Ballerina’s aspirational story of female empowerment has continued to resonate with new audiences over the last decade and is even more relevant today. The film embodies what it means to follow your dreams — the universal values of overcoming challenges, hard work and commitment, the power of artistic expression, and creating positive change in the world by being true to yourself. We want to expand the Ballerina universe and introduce this magical, heartwarming story to a new generation of young women who already personify these values,” said Zeitoun and Gregory Ouanhon, as quoted by Variety.

Further details on the projects are yet to be announced. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 6:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: animated-seriesballerina-sequeldane-dehaanelle-fanningfemale empowermentfilm-production-2global-releasegood-herogregory-ouanhonlaurent-zeitounmedia-expansiontv-series-development

RELATED News

Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to come together for alien-themed animation 'Not Alone'

Grammy-winning record producer Clive Davis passes away at 94

Pop icon Madonna reveals why her biopic never went into production, says "I've had a huge life…needed a big budget"

New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

LATEST NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Klose congratulates Messi on breaking World Cup goals record, calls him "best footballer of all time"

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series
Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series
Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series
Global hit 'Ballerina' set to return with film sequel, animated TV series

QUICK LINKS