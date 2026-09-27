"He is funny and charismatic": Singer Nicki Minaj reaffirms support for US President Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], September 27 (ANI): Singer Nicki Minaj reiterated her support for the US President Donald Trump ahead of the US midterm elections. The musician described the US President as “charismatic” and a person “who brings enedited vibe to the White House.”

In an interview with Lara Trump in her show ‘My View with Lara Trump’ on Fox News, Nicki Minaj praised for President Trump’s candid and unscripted approach to the White House, saying his humour, charisma and off-script style made people feel connected and refreshed.

“He just had flair. He was funny and charismatic and everyone like him. He has this candid, unedited vibe to the White House that we have never before seen. It’s refreshing because for a very long time, people started feeling like we don’t know who we can trust. We started feeding him like everything is going along with the script and when you see someone that goes off script, it’s like you, life began. You feel alive so I’m not going to make an excuse for that ever,” said Nicki Minaj as quoted by Fox News.

Nicki Minaj added that Trump had helped her in the past, and she had since made it her mission to support him.

“He has helped me in his own way, and so I have made it my mission to be someone that supports him,” added Nicki Minaj, as quoted by Fox News.

This is not the first time that Minaj discussed her support for President Donald Trump after emerging as one of his fiercest allies in Hollywood.

Earlier, this week, Minaj, whom Trump has called a “fantastic person,” addressed the reactions she receives for supporting the president, telling Fox News that she has “absolutely nothing” to say to critics and adding that she is “honored” to work with the administration.

“[Trump] is fun. He’s not just smart and he’s not just the President, but he’s also someone that I can relate to. He’s very grounded. It’s easy to connect with him, it’s easy feel like he heard you, he understands you. And I just love him, and I’m not going to ever make excuses for that,” said Nicki Minaj as quoted by Fox News.

According to Fox News, the rapper recently partnered with the Trump administration on the Small Business Administration’s Million Dollar Pitch Competition, serving as one of the celebrity judges. The competition brought five small business owners before a panel of judges, including Minaj and Airbnb’s co-founder, to give their best pitch for a share of a 1 million USD cash prize pool.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 37 per cent, the lowest of any President heading into midterm elections in Wall Street Journal polls dating to 1990, even as Trump has been predicting success for Republicans in the November midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The development comes amid broader pressures facing the Trump administration, including the ongoing conflict with Iran and economic concerns linked to rising oil prices and inflation. (ANI)

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