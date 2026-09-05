"I wish I was there with all of you…": AI Pacino sends video message after missing 'Father Joe' premiere at Venice Film Festival 

Los Angeles [US], September 5 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino missed out of the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Father Joe’; however, made sure to send his best wishes to his collaborators on the film.

In a video message, AI Pacino said, “I wish I was there with all of you in Venice, which is great and lovely. I’ve had films there. I’ve been there. I’ve experienced it,” as quoted by Variety. He also gave a shoutout to writer-producer Luc Besson along with co-star Kiefer Sutherland, adding, “Have a good one. Best to you all.”

Pacino-starrer ‘Father Joe’ is set in 1990s Manhattan’s Little Italy, revolving around a priest who clashes with a mob boss. The action-thriller also features Ever Anderson.

Written and produced by Besson, the film marks the directing debut of Barthelemy Grossmann, who referred to ‘Father Joe’ as a “modern fable about faith, redemption, and the complexity of human nature.”

Sutherland is seen in the titular role as Father Joe – “a man of God unlike any other”, who ends up waging a secret war, single-handedly busting crime rings, and turning the city’s underworld into his congregation. On the other hand, Pacino plays a powerful crime lord whose empire clashes with Father Joe’s crusade.

Ever Anderson portrays a young woman who is caught between danger and redemption under Joe’s guidance.

“I was a huge, huge fan. “Luc had made films I wish I had been in. I thought, ‘That is the kind of movie I should be making.’ But he never hired me. Very fortunately, he thought of me for this idea,” Sutherland said, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

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