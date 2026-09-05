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Home > Hollywood > HBO’s Harry Potter series casts new Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle for season 2

HBO’s Harry Potter series casts new Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle for season 2

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216spider-noir8217-cancelled-by-prime-video-after-one-season20260905085904"> <p class="title">‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season</p> <a>

‘Spider-Noir’ cancelled by Prime Video after one season

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Last updated: September 5, 2026 10:52:12 IST

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HBO’s Harry Potter series casts new Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle for season 2

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): HBO has announced three new cast additions for Season 2 of its upcoming Harry Potter series, revealing the actors who will portray Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle as the adaptation moves into the story of ‘Harry Potter’ and the ‘Chamber of Secrets.’

Lenny Rush will play Dobby, Bonnie Hill will portray Ginny Weasley, and Billy Barratt will take on the role of Tom Riddle.

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Hill replaces Gracie Cochrane, who played Ginny in Season 1 but exited the role due to “unforeseen circumstances,” as per Variety.

The first season of the Harry Potter television series has wrapped and is set to premiere on HBO on December 25.

Season 2 is currently in pre-production at Leavesden Studios outside London and will be based on the second book in JK Rowling’s fantasy series.

The series follows Harry Potter, who discovers a hidden world of magic after receiving an admission letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. At the school, Harry finds friendship and adventure while confronting dark secrets within its enchanted walls.

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

As per Variety, the ensemble also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, alongside dozens of other actors portraying familiar characters.

The Harry Potter series is based on Rowling’s books and is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod serves as an executive producer and will direct multiple episodes.

The show is being produced for HBO in association with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV, along with David Heyman of Heyday Films, are also executive producers. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 5, 2026 10:52 AM IST
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Tags: bonnie-hilldobbyginny-weasleyHarry PotterHBOlenny-rushSeason 2tom-riddle

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HBO’s Harry Potter series casts new Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle for season 2
HBO’s Harry Potter series casts new Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle for season 2
HBO’s Harry Potter series casts new Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle for season 2
HBO’s Harry Potter series casts new Dobby, Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle for season 2

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