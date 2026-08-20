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Home > Hollywood > 'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans

'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/after-six-years-in-us-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-to-move-back-to-britain20260820075653"> <p class="title">After six years in US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move back to Britain</p> <a>

After six years in US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move back to Britain

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Last updated: August 20, 2026 08:46:17 IST

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'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans

Los Angeles [US], August 20 (ANI): Gwyneth Paltrow recently gave her breakfast routine an Indian touch. The actor and Goop founder recently shared a video of herself making chilla, an Indian favourite, along with eggs and mint chutney.

In the video that she shared on Instagram, Paltrow started preparing her breakfast by making a batter with besan. She was then seen adding onions, tomatoes and grated ginger along with spices before mixing everything together.

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She then cooked small chillas in a pan. Chilla is a popular Indian breakfast and snack, usually made with gram flour or lentils and mixed with vegetables, herbs and spices.

Paltrow paired the chillas with an egg omelette and mint chutney. The chutney, which is commonly served with Indian snacks and meals, added another Indian flavour to her breakfast.

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A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

This is not the first time Paltrow has tried Indian food. She has previously shared dishes such as aloo anday and kitchari bowls with her followers.

Meanwhile, Paltrow is also set to return to the big screen with the film adaptation of Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage. According to People magazine, Netflix acquired the project following a six-way bidding war.

The project, based on Belle Burden’s critically acclaimed memoir, has been acquired by Netflix following a highly competitive six-way bidding war, according to People magazine. Paltrow will not only star in the film but also serve as its executive producer. The memoir, which debuted at the top of The New York Times bestseller list and has remained in the top 10 for nine consecutive weeks, explores the emotional fallout of a long-term marriage unravelling.

The adaptation will be produced by Stacey Sher, with Heidi Schreck attached to pen the screenplay. For Paltrow, the project marks her second major film following her widely discussed performance in ‘Marty Supreme’, where she portrayed a 1950s movie star. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 8:46 AM IST
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Tags: besan-batterchilla-recipeentertainment newsGwyneth PaltrowIndian breakfastIndian cuisineIndian flavorsinsatagrammint-chutney

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'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans

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'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans
'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans
'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans
'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow tries Indian chilla for breakfast, shares recipe with fans

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