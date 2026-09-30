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Home > Hollywood > "It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 

"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/billy-joel-says-he-is-doing-okay-after-undergoing-brain-surgery20260930213654"> <p class="title">Billy Joel says he is 'doing okay' after undergoing brain surgery</p> <a>

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Last updated: September 30, 2026 21:53:12 IST

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"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 

Los Angeles [US], September 30 (ANI): Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce shared their reactions to Taylor Swift’s new track “Cleveland!”, a song that features a special nod to Travis and his hometown, praising the singer’s latest release as they discussed it on their podcast ‘New Heights’, according to E! News. 

During the September 30 episode of the podcast, Travis gave a shoutout to Swift for the song featured on ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’.

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“Shoutout to Tay Tay for making that song,” Travis said. “Just giving the city a little more.”

Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, praised the track and said, “Dude, that song is incredible.”

He also revealed that he and his wife Kylie Kelce have been listening to the song frequently.

“There’s just something about it. It makes you feel really good. It’s a great song,” Jason said.

Travis also shared his appreciation for the track, saying, “I love it, man,” as per the outlet. 

Swift’s song “Cleveland!” includes references to Travis and Jason’s childhood hometown, with lyrics describing a visit to Cleveland Heights, where Travis spent his early years.

“My baby likes what he likes,” Swift sings in the track. “He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me the Heights / So hate all you like / This is the love of my life.”

The singer also references the house where Travis lived as a child in another verse.

“There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid. He’s been saying forever,” she sings, according to E! News. 

Travis has previously spoken about being a fan of Swift’s music, revealing that her 2014 album *1989* was among his favourites.

“We’re the same age, so through high school, I knew when she was getting her career started. But I think 1989 was where it really started to go crazy,” Travis said during an appearance on the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ podcast in 2024.

The NFL star had also named Swift’s “Blank Space” as one of his favourite songs and recalled attending her Eras Tour, where he became especially impressed by the energy surrounding her performances.

“When she comes out and it’s just f–king electric in the stadium, and then she goes into an absolute banger like that,” Travis said, recalling Swift’s performance of “Cruel Summer”.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has continued to draw public attention since the two were first linked in 2023, with the singer’s latest track offering another musical reference to their relationship, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2026 9:53 PM IST
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Tags: 1989-albumblank-spaceclevelanderas-tourfan-appreciationJason Kelcenew-heightsPhiladelphia EaglesPODCASTTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

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"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 

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"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 

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"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 
"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 
"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 
"It makes you feel really good": Taylor Swift’s ‘Cleveland!’ gets love from Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce 

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