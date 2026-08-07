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Home > Hollywood > Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'

Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/primetime-trailer-examines-media-ethics-with-robert-pattinson-as-chris-hansen20260807133007"> <p class="title">'Primetime' trailer examines Media Ethics With Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen</p> <a>

'Primetime' trailer examines Media Ethics With Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen

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Last updated: August 7, 2026 13:49:13 IST

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Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'

Los Angeles [US], August 7 (ANI): Actress Giorgia Whigham has joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming horror thriller ‘Summoner’, starring opposite Kevin Bacon in director Jeremy Slater’s feature directorial debut, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Slater, known for his work on ‘Mortal Kombat II’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’, has also written the screenplay for the film.

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According to the filmmakers, ‘Summoner’ follows exorcist Jefferson Haddock, played by Kevin Bacon, who is called to an isolated witness protection property to confront a terrifying demon. However, the mission takes a dangerous turn when he accidentally unleashes a supernatural force that threatens his life and everything around him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whigham will portray a witness protection agent in the film.

Horror filmmaker Andy Muschietti is producing the project alongside Barbara Muschietti and Russell Ackerman. Production is scheduled to begin this fall in Ireland.

Dan Kagan, Melissa Russell, Carl Hampe and John Schoenfelder are serving as executive producers.

Amazon MGM Studios plans to give ‘Summoner’ a theatrical release.

Whigham is best known for portraying Blaire Bennett in Seth MacFarlane’s Peacock series ‘Ted’, which became Peacock’s most-watched original title at the time of its debut in 2024.

Her previous credits include Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’, Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ and MTV’s ‘Scream’. She recently completed work on the independent film ‘How the Cookie Crumbles’, in which she plays the lead role and also serves as an executive producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:49 PM IST
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Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'

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Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'

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Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'
Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'
Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'
Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'

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