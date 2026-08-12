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Home > Hollywood > James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/trippy-how-life-works-rihanna-shares-emotional-full-circle-moment-with-her-children-on-rihanna-drive20260812144639"> <p class="title">"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'</p> <a>

"Trippy how life works!": Rihanna shares emotional full-circle moment with her children on 'Rihanna Drive'

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Last updated: August 12, 2026 14:59:15 IST

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James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn marked Viola Davis’s birthday by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the Oscar-winning actor alongside Idris Elba from the set of the 2021 DC film ‘The Suicide Squad’.

In an Instagram post, Gunn praised Davis, who plays the formidable government official Amanda Waller in the DC franchise.

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“Wishing Amanda Waller herself, and one of the finest actors I’ve ever had the chance to work with, Viola Davis, a very happy birthday,” Gunn wrote.

The photo features Davis in character as Amanda Waller alongside Elba, who portrayed Robert DuBois, also known as Bloodsport, in The Suicide Squad. The film was written and directed by Gunn.

Davis responded to Gunn’s birthday message in the comments, writing, “Aaaahh!!! Thank you James! Sending you love.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Db6Mrt6xO0s/?hl=en

Gunn and Davis have worked together across several DC projects. Davis reprised her role as Waller in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and also appeared in ‘Peacemaker’, the HBO Max spin-off series created by Gunn.

She additionally voices Waller in Gunn’s animated DCU project ‘Creature Commandos’.

Davis is slated to continue playing Amanda Waller in future expansions of Gunn’s new DC Universe. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 2:59 PM IST
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Tags: dc-studiosidris elbathe-suicide-squadviola-davis

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James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

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James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

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James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note
James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note
James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note
James Gunn calls Viola Davis "one of the finest actors" in a sweet birthday note

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