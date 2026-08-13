Nick Jonas reveals daughter Malti has already watched 'Camp Rock 3' before original films

Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Singer and actor Nick Jonas has revealed that his four-year-old daughter Malti, whom he shares with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has already watched ‘Camp Rock 3’ even though she has not yet seen the first two films in the Disney franchise, according to E! News.

Jonas shared the update with E! News at the August 10 premiere of ‘Camp Rock 3’, saying his daughter has already been introduced to the new installment.

“We have shown our daughter this movie,” Nick told E! News. “She’s not seen the first two yet, but that’s the beauty of it. Working backwards.”

The 33-year-old said Malti will likely watch ‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’ next as she makes her way through the franchise.

“I think a lot of families will probably start with this one and then go back and discover the original two,” he said. “But she loved it. I’m sure so many young people will all over the world.”

Nick returned to the ‘Camp Rock’ franchise 16 years after the second film alongside his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as Demi Lovato.

Reflecting on the reunion, Joe Jonas said returning to the set brought back memories of their early acting experience.

“You step onto a set that’s familiar,” Joe told E! News.

“We all were looking at each other like, ‘Kind of emotional right now.’ It’s trippy,” the 36-year-old added. “It was our first real experience of acting together and this was something really special for us to create with Disney. We can’t wait for people to see it.”

Demi Lovato also spoke about returning to the franchise and reprising her role as Mitchie.

The singer described the experience as “so nostalgic and so exciting”, adding that she felt she was exactly where she was supposed to be by returning to ‘Camp Rock’ after all these years.

“I have so much love in my heart for this character and for this movie,” Lovato said. “And I’m so glad that we could bring this character back to life.”

‘Camp Rock 3’ is set to premiere on the Disney Channel on August 13 and will be available on Disney+ the following day, according to E! News. (ANI)

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