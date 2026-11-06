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Home > Hollywood > 'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 

'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/teaser-of-new-show-dhai-chaal-out-now16020261105215228"> <p class="title">Teaser of new show 'Dhai Chaal' out now</p> <a>

Teaser of new show 'Dhai Chaal' out now

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Last updated: November 6, 2026 00:11:13 IST

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'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 

Los Angeles [US], November 5 (ANI): There’s exciting news for fans of ‘Off Campus’ as the popular college romance series is all set to return with its second season.

Created by Louisa Levy and based on author Elle Kennedy’s best-selling Off Campus Universe, the new chapter will be launched next year. 

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On Thursday, Prime Video announced that the second season of Off Campus will arrive on April 28, 2027. 

The announcement comes after the impressive global performance of the show’s debut season. ‘Off Campus’ Season One reached 36 million viewers worldwide within its first 12 days of release.

At the time of its launch, the series recorded the third-most-viewed debut season of any series in Prime Video history. It also became the platform’s most-viewed series debut season of all time among women aged 18-34.

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A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an “Elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season Two will center on the romance between Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).”

Series regulars of Off Campus Season Two include Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads), Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers), Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), India Fowler (Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Agency), with Julia Sarah-Stone (The Killing, Come True), Khobe Clarke (Cruel Intentions, Firefly Lane), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2, The Wilds), and Philipa Soo (Hamilton, Dopesick) set to recur, Charlie Evans (Paradise, Leave the World Behind) and Shay Rudolph (Lethal Weapon, The Babysitters Club) set to guest star. 

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce and Annika Patton co-executive produces for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

Elle Kennedy, the author and creator of the Off Campus universe, is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of more than 50 contemporary fiction and romance novels. Her works have been translated into over 25 languages and sold over 10 million copies worldwide. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 6, 2026 12:11 AM IST
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'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 

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'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 

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'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 
'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 
'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 
'Off Campus' season 2 to be out on April 28, 2027 

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