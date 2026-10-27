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Home > Hollywood > Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027

Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/8216maxxing8217-is-dictionarycom8217s-word-of-the-year-for-2026-here8217s-what-it-means20261027100923"> <p class="title">‘Maxxing’ is Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2026; Here’s what it means</p> <a>

‘Maxxing’ is Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2026; Here’s what it means

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 10:43:14 IST

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Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027

Los Angeles [US], October 27 (ANI): Jay-Z has been announced as the performer for the halftime show at Super Bowl LXI, scheduled to take place in February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to ABC News. 

The rapper shared his excitement about the announcement, looking back at his musical journey that began with his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996. 

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According to ABC News, in a statement, he said, “From ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” he said in a statement, referring to his debut album from 1996. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Super Bowl LXI will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium. It will be the second time the venue hosts the Super Bowl, following Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

The 2022 halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. The performers celebrated West Coast hip-hop with a set featuring some of their biggest hits and references to Los Angeles.

The show went on to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), along with awards for production design and music direction.

Meanwhile, during the 2026 Super Bowl, Grammy-winning singer Bad Bunny performed at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He brought Puerto Rican culture to the stage and performed a set of his popular songs.

Super Bowl LXI will air on ABC and ESPN. Viewers will also be able to watch it through the ESPN App and NFL+ on mobile devices. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 10:43 AM IST
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Tags: entertainment newsHalftime ShowJay Zsofi-stadiumsuper-bowl-lxi

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Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027

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Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027

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Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027
Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027
Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027
Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in February 2027

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