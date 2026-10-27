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Home > Hollywood > Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy

Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/8216maxxing8217-is-dictionarycom8217s-word-of-the-year-for-2026-here8217s-what-it-means20261027100923"> <p class="title">‘Maxxing’ is Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2026; Here’s what it means</p> <a>

‘Maxxing’ is Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2026; Here’s what it means

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 10:15:14 IST

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Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Actor Suriya is all set to play a police officer with a different approach to investigations in his upcoming film ‘Scene’. The makers have released a new glimpse of the film, introducing Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, a cheerful and intelligent officer who uses his own methods while investigating a case.

The one-minute-and-four-second glimpse is set during the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite dealing with a serious case, Inbaraj is seen cracking jokes and maintaining his cheerful nature while carrying out the investigation. The glimpse offers a look at Suriya’s character and his way of handling a case.

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The video is backed by an energetic score by Sushin Shyam and ends with a voice-over by Naslen, who plays Eeswaran in the film. His character says, “Innum Mudiyala…” which means “It isn’t over yet.” The track featured in the glimpse is titled ‘Respectaa’. It has been sung by Arivu, with lyrics penned by Vaasi.

https://x.com/Suriya_offl/status/2114680964597309868?s=20

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, aka ‘Aavesham’, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh in a co-lead role. Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan are also part of the cast.

‘Scene’ is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri and featuring Mamitha Baiju alongside him. The film revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who embraces fatherhood through surrogacy and eventually forms a close connection with Maddy, a medical student.

The film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar and Rajiv Menon. It is available to stream on Netflix. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 10:15 AM IST
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Tags: entertainment newsjithu-madhavansceneSuriyatamil nadu

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Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy

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Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy

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Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy
Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy
Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy
Suriya’s 'Scene' glimpse out: Actor plays jolly cop in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy

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