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Home > Hollywood > Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set

Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/haridwar-police-arrest-actress-urmila-sanawar-over-alleged-derogatory-remarks-on-social-media-money-extortion20261025230419"> <p class="title">Haridwar Police arrest actress Urmila Sanawar over alleged derogatory remarks on social media, money extortion</p> <a>

Haridwar Police arrest actress Urmila Sanawar over alleged derogatory remarks on social media, money extortion

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Last updated: October 26, 2026 17:47:11 IST

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Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set

Los Angeles [US], October 26 (ANI): A man was arrested after allegedly pulling out a knife during an argument with a crew member on the Brooklyn set of Miami Vice ’85, starring Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the incident took place on Friday night near Avenue N and McDonald Avenue, close to Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

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The police identified the man as 23-year-old Alex Perez, a Brooklyn resident. An NYPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that a 42-year-old man reported having a verbal argument with another person who allegedly displayed a knife.

Perez was taken into custody shortly after 11 pm, and the police recovered the knife. No injuries were reported. He was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, as per the publication. 

Footage obtained by TMZ reportedly shows Perez being escorted away by a production staff member before he pulls a large knife from his sweatshirt. According to TMZ, Perez has five previous arrests involving alleged gang-related activities, assault with a firearm and burglary, among other offences.

The incident comes as the cast and crew continue filming Miami Vice ’85 in New York and New Jersey. Earlier this month, Universal Pictures released the first-look images of Butler as Sonny Crockett and Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs. Jordan was also seen filming in New York on Friday, said The Hollywood Reporter. 

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for films such as Top Gun: Maverick and F1, Miami Vice ’85 is a new take on the 1980s NBC crime drama of the same name. The original series starred Don Johnson as Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Tubbs.

The upcoming film also features Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz and Walton Goggins.

Miami Vice ’85 is scheduled to release in theatres on May 19, 2028. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 5:47 PM IST
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Tags: Austin Butlerhllywoodknife-arrestmiami-viceMichael B Jordan

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Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set

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Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set
Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set
Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set
Man arrested after pulling out knife during dispute on Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 set

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