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Home > Hollywood > Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’

Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/subhas-chandra-bose8217s-grandnephew-calls-for-fauzi-teaser-to-be-taken-down-over-8216historical-distortion821720261027084233"> <p class="title">Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew calls for Fauzi teaser to be taken down over ‘historical distortion’</p> <a>

Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew calls for Fauzi teaser to be taken down over ‘historical distortion’

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 09:34:12 IST

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Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’

Los Angeles [US], October 27 (ANI): Indio Downey, son of Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr., is set to play the lead role in the upcoming independent film ‘Love In Vein’. The film, which deals with addiction, love and self-destruction, will mark Indio’s first lead role in a movie, Deadline reported. 

Written and directed by Will De Los Santos, the film is based on the late Ryan Leone’s novel ‘Wasting Talent’. The story follows Damien, played by Indio, as he deals with addiction, relationships and the struggles of life in Los Angeles.

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The film will be produced by Muse Productions in association with ArtHouse Gooning. Shooting is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in March and April 2027. Casting for other roles is currently underway.

Chris Hanley, known for producing films such as ‘American Psycho’, ‘Spring Breakers’ and ‘The Virgin Suicides’, will produce the film alongside Orson Oblowitz, Tricia van Klaveren and Ben D. Wallace. Jeffrey Gliwa is financing the project through Blue Shark Pictures and will also serve as an executive producer.

Speaking about the film, director Will De Los Santos said he wanted to stay true to the original novel and its subject matter. He also spoke about how the author’s death had given the project a deeper meaning.

“Ryan left behind a brutally honest novel about addiction, love and Los Angeles. Since his passing, making Love In Vein has taken on an even deeper meaning for me. I want to honor his voice and the rawness of the book without softening its edges,” said De Los Santos, as per the publication. 

Indio, 33, is a musician and the eldest of Robert Downey Jr.’s three children. He has previously appeared in a few films, including ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’, which starred his father. However, ‘Love In Vein’ will be his first film in a lead role.

Robert Downey Jr. has also spoken publicly about his past struggles with addiction. He later rebuilt his career and became one of Hollywood’s leading actors, according to Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 9:34 AM IST
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Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’

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Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’
Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’
Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’
Robert Downey Jr’s son bags first lead role in film titled ‘Love in Vein’

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