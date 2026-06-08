Joe Jonas opens up on fatherhood journey, praises ex-Sophie Turner as co-parent

Los Angeles [US], June 8 (ANI): Singer and actor Joe Jonas has opened up on how fatherhood has changed his perspective on life.

In the recent episode of his podcast ‘Hey Jonas’, the father-of-two engaged in a Q&A round alongside his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, when the trio were asked by a fan about how becoming father has been healing for them.

Reflecting on being a single dad, Joe Jonas shared that he has been able to rely on his co-parent, ex-wife Sophie Turner, to get through the “bad days.”

“I think in my saddest moments, I’m able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world’s problems, in my own world. And I know I’m not hyper unique. There are a lot of people in my situation that are single parents and go through this,” the singer shared, as quoted by People.

Joe shared that he has been grateful to Turner as a co-parent.

“I’m grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days. But I think being able to have good people around me to help me navigate it is really special, and they’ve taught me that I’ll be okay. Even in my toughest days,” the singer added.

Turner and Jonas finalised their divorce in September 2024, following a highly publicised custody dispute in 2023. Despite the challenges, both have since spoken positively about their co-parenting arrangement.

“I have a beautiful coparenting relationship that I’m really grateful for,” Jonas said during Jay Shetty’s On Purpose Live Tour in May 2025. He also praised Turner’s role as a mother, calling her “an incredible mom” and a strong role model for their daughters.

Sophie Turner, in an interview, also acknowledged Joe’s role as a father to their kids. “Joe is a great father to our children, and that’s all that I can ask for,” she had said.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are parents to two daughters. (ANI)

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