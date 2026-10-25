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Home > Hollywood > Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale

Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/sandra-huller-to-make-a-cameo-in-marvels-avengers-doomsday20261024202933"> <p class="title">Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'</p> <a>

Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

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Last updated: October 25, 2026 12:47:12 IST

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Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale

Los Angeles [US], October 25 (ANI): Actor Joe Keery has revealed that he and his former ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars are still in touch, even months after the Netflix series came to an end. The actor also shared who he thinks is the most active member of their group chat.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the opening night of his Broadway show Other Desert Cities in New York City on October 18, Keery said that the cast continues to stay connected. When asked who sends the most messages in the group chat, the actor named Finn Wolfhard, who played Mike Wheeler in the popular series.

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“Oh, man, maybe Finn Wolfhard, I guess maybe, yeah, we’re keeping in touch,” Keery said.

Keery played Steve Harrington in ‘Stranger Things,’ while Wolfhard portrayed Mike Wheeler. The two actors shared the screen across the show’s five seasons, which ran from July 2016 to December 2025.

According to PEOPLE magazine, their friendship also came up during a panel at The Paley Museum in New York City in December, where series co-creator Matt Duffer spoke about their bond during the early seasons of the show.

Recalling how Wolfhard would follow Keery around on set, Duffer said, “That’s exactly how Finn was with Joe back in the day. I mean, Finn followed Joe around like a little puppy dog. It was so cute.”

Wolfhard, who was also present at the panel, responded with a joke about how their roles had changed over the years. “And then Joe would follow me around,” he said.

The actor went on to explain how he felt about looking after the younger cast members while filming the final season. He said, “I got to kind of weirdly do what these guys did in the first season, which is kind of protect … It almost felt like I was protecting like a younger version of myself or that we were, this season, protecting versions of our younger selves, and that was really fun.”

‘Stranger Things’ concluded its run on Netflix with the release of its fifth and final season. Volume 2 premiered on Christmas last year, while the series finale, titled The Right Side Up, streamed on New Year’s Eve. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 12:47 PM IST
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Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale

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Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale

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Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale
Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale
Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale
Joe Keery reveals who talks most in ‘Stranger Things’ group chat 10 months after finale

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