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Home > Hollywood > John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series

John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/john-lithgow-makes-tony-awards-history-as-oldest-best-actor-winner-in-a-play20260608115507"> <p class="title">John Lithgow makes Tony Awards history as oldest Best Actor winner in a play </p> <a>

John Lithgow makes Tony Awards history as oldest Best Actor winner in a play

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 13:46:11 IST

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John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series

Los Angeles [US], June 8 (ANI): Actor Daniel Radcliffe has shared a positive update about the upcoming Harry Potter television series after meeting veteran actor John Lithgow, who will play Albus Dumbledore in the new adaptation.

Radcliffe, who famously played Harry Potter in the original film franchise, recently met Lithgow during the 79th Tony Awards. The two actors were nominated in the Best Actor in a Play category and had the opportunity to catch up backstage.

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Speaking to PEOPLE, Radcliffe praised Lithgow’s performance in Giant and said he was happy to see the veteran actor receive recognition for his work.

“I went to see his show the other day and he’s incredible in it,” said Radcliffe.

The actor also joked about cheering for Lithgow at the awards ceremony. “And I hope I get to cheer him when he wins tonight,” he said. Lithgow later went on to win his third Tony Award for his performance as author Roald Dahl in Giant.

Radcliffe said he got a chance to spend some time with Lithgow backstage, and the two briefly spoke about their experiences being part of different versions of the Harry Potter world.

Sharing what Lithgow told him about the upcoming series, Radcliffe said, “We didn’t really talk about details particularly. But he was telling me about how well it’s going and how fond he is of the kids.”

The actor also said he was happy to hear that things were progressing smoothly on the new show and that the young cast was settling in well.

“It’s very, very sweet. And it’s nice to know it’s, you know, all going well,” Radcliffe added.

The upcoming HBO series stars 12-year-old Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, while Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger. The first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is based on J.K. Rowling’s first book in the popular fantasy series.

John Lithgow will step into the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, a character previously played on screen by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the film franchise.

The new series has already given fans a glimpse of what to expect through photos from the set and footage released earlier this year. The show is currently in production. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 1:46 PM IST
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Tags: albus-dumbledoreDaniel RadcliffeDominic McLaughlinHarry Potter serieshbo-seriesjohn-lithgow

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John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series

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John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series
John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series
John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series
John Lithgow reveals what he told Daniel Radcliffe about new Harry Potter series

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