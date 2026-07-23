Robert Pattinson starrer 'Primetime' to hit theatres on this date in September

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): The release date of Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘Primetime’ is finally out. The movie is set to release in theatres on September 25.

According to Deadline, the movie from documentary filmmaker Lance Oppenheim follows Chris Hansen in 2006 as he set out to make TV history with ‘To Catch a Predator.’

The actor plays the NBC Dateline correspondent who made a name for himself catching suspected child predators with the help of law enforcement and a team of decoys pretending to be minors online.

Primetime is written by Ajon Singh. Pattinson produced alongside Brighton McCloskey through their company Icki Eneo Arlo. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone also produce.

A24 shared the poster on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

Apart from Pattinson, the film stars Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Robert Pattinson was recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s directorial ‘The Odyssey’. Matt Damon played the lead role, while Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and others played prominent roles.

Based on Homer’s epic poem, ‘The Odyssey’ follows the story of Odysseus and his long journey home after the Trojan War. The movie is made on the IMAX camera and is currently screening in IMAX theatres.

According to Deadline, the ‘Odyssey’ has had an epic box office run so far with a 264.1M USD global opening weekend. This number is a record for Nolan, whose Dark Knight Rises premiered in 2012 to 249M USD worldwide. The film already scored the best Monday this year in the US with a reported 18.67M USD.

It has already become Nolan’s biggest worldwide opening, beating his previous releases ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ with USD 249 million and ‘The Dark Knight’ with USD 198 million. (ANI)

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