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Home > Hollywood > Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/matt-damon-reveals-why-ben-affleck-heard-about-the-odyssey-casting-before-his-wife20260723162440"> <p class="title">Matt Damon reveals why Ben Affleck heard about 'The Odyssey' casting before his wife</p> <a>

Matt Damon reveals why Ben Affleck heard about 'The Odyssey' casting before his wife

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 17:36:11 IST

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Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Singer and actress Selena Gomez celebrated her 34th birthday with husband Benny Blanco during their trip to Italy, and the music producer has now shared a glimpse of their special day.

On Wednesday, Blanco posted a video showing the couple attending an Italian cooking class. The video began with Blanco saying, “Let’s make an Italian feast for my wife’s birthday,” before showing the couple preparing fresh pasta together.

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The video featured Gomez making pasta dough, rolling it out and feeding it into a pasta machine, while Blanco cheered her on. The couple later prepared several Italian dishes, including Fiori di zucca and eggplant parmesan.

As they enjoyed the meal, Blanco praised Gomez’s cooking, saying, “My baby makes the best eggplant parmesan.” After tasting the dish, he added, “That’s the best thing I’ve tasted in Italy so far and you made it.”

Gomez quickly replied, “No, you made it.”

The video also showed the couple enjoying the Italian countryside, raising a toast together and spending time outdoors. It ended with Gomez relaxing after the cooking session as Blanco quietly wished her, “Happy birthday baby I love you.”

Earlier, on July 21, the couple had dinner at Trattoria della Santa in Bologna, Italy. According to PEOPLE, restaurant owner Riccardo Lelli said they were “absolutely amazing” guests and praised their kindness.

Lelli said the reservation had been made a few days in advance for a private table, but the couple chose to sit outside under the famous Portici di Bologna. He added, “They were absolutely amazing, very lovely, good-hearted people. They showered us with compliments for the food, for the service, and they were just great clients.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025, nearly two years after making their relationship public. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 5:36 PM IST
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Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

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Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy
Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy
Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy
Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

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