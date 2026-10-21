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Home > Hollywood > Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/8216we-owe-our-audiences-some-respect-too8217-sona-mohapatra-calls-for-accountability-amid-daler-mehndi-row20261021091802"> <p class="title">‘We owe our audiences some respect too?’: Sona Mohapatra calls for accountability amid Daler Mehndi row</p> <a>

‘We owe our audiences some respect too?’: Sona Mohapatra calls for accountability amid Daler Mehndi row

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Last updated: October 21, 2026 09:31:12 IST

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Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Australian model Sahara Ray, who was once linked to singer Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34, months after welcoming her daughter, Snow.

Ray’s family confirmed her death to TMZ on Monday, saying that she passed away in a hospital surrounded by her loved ones. However, the cause of her death has not been confirmed in the information provided.

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According to Page Six, the model had spoken about her health struggles in April 2024 after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. The condition left her partially paralysed and unable to walk for some time.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome can cause weakness, numbness and, in severe cases, paralysis, Page Six said.

Following news of her death, friends and fans paid tribute to the model on social media. Her friend Becky Hearn shared throwback pictures with Ray and remembered her as someone with a kind heart.

“Sahara, a pure one with a very big heart,” Hearn wrote. “My heart is broken for you and your family. Rest in peace.”

Ray had welcomed her daughter, Snow, in January. Before giving birth, she shared her excitement with her followers, writing, “Wish me luck. I get induced today at 8 p.m. So excited, so nervous.”

In April, she introduced her daughter to her followers through a video of the two spending time together. She captioned the post, “Baby snow hallelujah.”

Ray’s last social media post, shared in July, also featured her daughter. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “My whole heart baby Snow.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray)

The Australian model, who is the daughter of surfer Tony Ray, came into the spotlight in 2016 when she was linked to Bieber. The two were seen vacationing together in Hawaii.

Ray was also linked to musician Mod Sun in 2023 after the two were seen kissing in a social media post. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 9:31 AM IST
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Tags: australian-modelcelebrity newsentertainment newshealth-strugglesjustin biebersahara-raysahara-ray-deathtony-ray

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Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

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Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter
Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter
Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter
Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

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