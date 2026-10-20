Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/rakesh-bedi-renuka-shahane-call-firing-incident-involving-tiger-shroff-unfortunate-scary20261020200138"> <p class="title">Rakesh Bedi, Renuka Shahane call firing incident involving Tiger Shroff "unfortunate", "scary"</p> <a>

Rakesh Bedi, Renuka Shahane call firing incident involving Tiger Shroff "unfortunate", "scary"

Written By:
Last updated: October 20, 2026 20:15:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

Washington DC [US], October 20 (ANI): Actor Ethan Hawke has reflected on how his acting career has unfolded differently from what he had imagined as a young performer, admitting that he once expected to star in more action films and comedies, according to People. 

In an interview with GQ’s Zach Baron for the publication’s ‘One More Question’ series, the 55-year-old actor spoke about his upcoming historical survival thriller ‘The Weight’ and his desire to take on an adventure film before he felt he was too old to play an action hero.

You Might Be Interested In

Recalling his expectations after starring alongside Denzel Washington in the 2001 crime thriller ‘Training Day’, Hawke said he had believed the film would open the door to more action roles.

“When I did Training Day, I really thought I’d be in a lot of action movies. I just thought that was going to happen for me,” he said. “But when I was younger, I also thought I’d be in a lot of comedies,” according to People. .

Reflecting on how his career eventually took shape, he added, “I thought all these things…I thought everything would be different somehow. And how it is is fine, interesting, of course.”

Hawke also revealed that he had discussed finding a major action film to star in with his wife and producing partner, Ryan Hawke, before taking on ‘The Weight’.

He said the team worked with filmmaker Padraic McKinley to develop the project and bring the script to fruition, as he wanted to experience the genre in a leading role.

“She worked really hard. We got with Padraic [McKinley]. We got the script together and started working on it and trying to get it made, because in five minutes, I will be too old to be the hero in an action movie. I probably already am,” Hawke said.

“But I wanted to try to do it, and I feel really proud of the movie, and I’m glad we did it,” he added.

When asked whether he had to mourn the fact that age could influence the roles available to him, Hawke admitted that he tries not to dwell on the subject.

“I try not to let myself think like that, even though I just said that,” he said.

The actor also looked back on a time when his popularity among young audiences was reflected in posters of his films displayed in college dorm rooms across the United States.

“You know, I never took any pride in it until it was gone, but there was a time period where posters of my film were in college dorm rooms across America,” he recalled.

“Those days are done. I never was proud of it when it was happening, but now I’m like, ‘Well, that’s cool,’” he continued.

“Wish that still was the case, but you have to kind of embrace what is. I meet those women now at my kids’ soccer games, and they say, ‘I had your picture up in my college dorm,’ and I think that we have some bond, a secret between us, but that makes me feel good,” Hawke added, according to People. 

Despite his initial ambitions to become an action star, Hawke said he appreciates the variety of roles he has taken on throughout his career, spanning different genres and styles of filmmaking.

His filmography includes horror titles such as ‘Sinister’ and ‘The Black Phone’, as well as acclaimed films including ‘Before Sunrise’, ‘Reality Bites’, ‘Gattaca’ and ‘Dead Poets Society’, according to 

With ‘The Weight’, Hawke is embracing another opportunity to explore a different kind of role while acknowledging how his priorities and perspective on his career have evolved over time. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 8:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: action filmsadventure-filmcomediesDenzel Washingtonethan-hawkefilm-developmenthistorical-thrillerryan-hawkethe-weight

RELATED News

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray dies at 34, months after welcoming daughter

'Michael' rejected from Musical/Comedy Golden Globes category

"I want it to work out": Prince Harry says he wants to "reconcile" with King Charles, Prince William

Michael Douglas Wanted His ‘Ant-Man’ character killed off, says Marvel “wouldn’t let” him quit

Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video

LATEST NEWS

Booking.com targeted in EU investigation into phishing scams, fraudulent listings

From cashmere to faux fur, Target's holiday push centers on affordable luxury

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

NBA finalizing Europe league club deals, Tatum says

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career
Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career
Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career
Ethan Hawke says he “thought everything would be different” about his acting career

QUICK LINKS