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Home > Hollywood > Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video

Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/kapil-sharma-comes-out-in-support-of-daler-mehndi-over-his-uttarakhand-performance-row16020261020164305"> <p class="title">Kapil Sharma comes out in support of Daler Mehndi over his Uttarakhand performance row </p> <a>

Kapil Sharma comes out in support of Daler Mehndi over his Uttarakhand performance row 

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Last updated: October 20, 2026 21:14:13 IST

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Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Camila Mendes is officially returning to reprise her role and take on producing duties for Amazon MGM Studios’ forthcoming feature ‘Upgraded 2’, with production slated to begin this month in Italy.

Becca Gleason is set to direct the follow-up to the 2024 original romantic comedy, which starred Camila Mendes as Ana, an art auction house intern whose path changes dramatically after a first-class flight upgrade to London, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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The sequel will be available worldwide on Prime Video.

While specific plot details have not yet been shared for ‘Upgraded 2’, the script is written by Luke Roberts and Justin Matthews, who also penned the first film.

The production lineup features Mike Karz and Bill Bindley for Gulfstream Pictures, along with Camila Mendes and Rachel Matthews for Honor Role.

Additional producers include Lena Roklin for Luber Roklin Entertainment and Piers Tempest for Tempo Production.

The original ‘Upgraded’ film, directed by Carlson Young and co-starring Archie Renaux and Marisa Tomei, launched on Prime Video in February 2024. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 9:14 PM IST
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Tags: Amazon MGM Studiosbecca-gleasoncamila-mendesPrime Videoupgraded-2

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Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video

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Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video
Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video
Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video
Camila Mendes returns for 'Upgraded' sequel on Prime Video

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